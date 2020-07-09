BROOKFIELD, Conn., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, was selected by Nanya Technology Corporation (TWSE:2408) as 2020 Nanya Outstanding Mask Supplier Award.



“I would like to express my appreciation to Nanya for their valued partnership and recognition of the outstanding service provided by Photronics,” stated Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer. “For over 50 years, we have built our success by creating customer intimacy and becoming a trusted photomask partner. We are proud to support Nanya, and look forward to continuing to work with them as they develop 10 nanometer class DRAM memory for next-generation applications.”

