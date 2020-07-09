El Septimo is also a proud sponsor of the Boy Scouts of America Organization and the Boys and Girls Club, having supported them for the past two years with a myriad of charitable donations.

Los Angeles, CA, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo Cigars has funded the construction of a basketball and tennis court in Los Angeles, CA that will be open to all local youth.

This is not the first time that El Septimo has contributed to youth and educational charities. El Septimo is also a proud sponsor of the Boy Scouts of America Organization and the Boys and Girls Club, having supported them for the past two years with a myriad of charitable donations.

El Septimo was acquired by La Grande Maison Younan Collection, a subsidiary of Younan Company, in 2019. Since the acquisition, the brand has launched two new Collections, including The Alexandra Collection and The Gilgamesh Collection, and will be releasing a line of premium cigar accessories by the end of the year.

“It is an honor for us to support charitable organizations, specifically ones that focus on youth physical, mental and educational development,” says Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of Younan Company. “Younan Collection purchased El Septimo in 2019 and has since committed 100% of its profits earned in 2019 and all of 2020 to these organizations. Soon, we will also announce a separate fund to support cancer research and out-patient support services.”

With over 40 blends, El Septimo Cigars are very rare and unique ultra-premium cigars. Each brand is produced in a limited quantity as each tobacco leaf is hand-picked to use in a proprietary aging process. El Septimo only uses 10% of its entire production of leaves to be hand-assembled into each of its cigars. Cigar leaves are aged for five to fifteen years in a proprietary aging process in aged white rum barrels, meeting the standard requirement of a Habanos Gran Reserva, while removing all nitrosamines, tars and impurities. The cigars are truly unique in both the look and taste as El Septimo is continuously rated higher than all Cuban-made cigars.

All blends of El Septimo Cigars can also be purchased globally through the El Septimo retail website with standard 2-day shipping, as well as through U.S retailers Cedar Room Fine Cigars & Lounge & Cigar King in Scottsdale, AZ, Luxury Cigar Club in Cottonwood AZ, Stixx Private Cigar Lounge in Woodland Hills, CA, The French Laundry in Yountville, CA, LG Cigar Club in San Jose, CA, Conquistador Cigar Parlor in Brooklyn, NY, Smoke N Ashes Cigar Lounge in Teaneck, NJ, and Prime Draw Cigar Lounge in Baltimore, MD.

About Younan Company

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $1.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Grande Maison Younan Collection . The Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Château de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA ; Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard ; two vineyards in Saint-Emilion, including Château La Croix Younan, and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création in Paris. It recently launched its first beach resort, Malibu Foz Hotel and Resort in Figueira da Foz, Portugal.

Alexandra Younan El Septimo Geneva 8187039600 AYounan@younancompany.com