New York, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Video Streaming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Streaming Type, By Solution, By Platform, By Service, By Revenue Model, By Deployment Type, By User, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05930629/?utm_source=GNW



Video Streaming Market Growth & Trends



The global video streaming market size is expected to reach USD 184.27 billion by 2027. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2020 to 2027. Rising technological advancements, such as the implementation of block-chain technology in video streaming and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve video quality, are expected to boost the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions for increasing the reach of video content is directly influencing the market growth.



This trend is observed in numerous parts of the North America and Asia Pacific regions due to rapid digitalization, increasing use of smartphones and tablets, and growing popularity of online video streaming.In addition, rising demand for on-demand video and extensive growth of online video are driving the market.



Increasing demand for high-speed internet technologies, such as such as 3G, 4G, and LTE, also benefits the market. Growing usage of devices that can support digital media to access media content anywhere across the world will drive the market further.



The live video segment is expected to portray the maximum and fastest growth over the forecast period.Moreover, the recent COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth as it has resulted in lockdown in major cities across the globe, resulting in an increased need for entertainment.



Thus, the viewership of video streaming services has drastically risen across the globe. Many major video streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ have registered a significant spike in the viewership worldwide.



Video Streaming Market Report Highlights

• Increasing usage of videos in corporate training and positive impact of video streaming in the education sector are anticipated to drive the market’s growth

• The over-the-top (OTT) solution segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

• Asia Pacific regional market is expected to have the fastest growth rate from 2020 to 2027, majorly due to the increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity and on-demand video streaming

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05930629/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001