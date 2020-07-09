Treasury outcome for 2019 positive by ISK 42bn

The results of the Government accounts for 2019 have now been published and the accounts sent to Parliament. According to the accounts, the outcome was positive by ISK 42bn, as compared with a surplus of ISK 84bn in 2018. Revenues totalled ISK 838bn and operating expenditures ISK 818bn. Net financial expense was negative in the amount of ISK 57bn, and the share in earnings of Government-owned companies was positive by ISK 78bn.

