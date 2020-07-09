New York, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Amino Acids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Product, By Application, By Livestock, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05930628/?utm_source=GNW



Amino Acids Market Growth & Trends



The global amino acids market size is projected to reach USD 40.3 billion by 2027., expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027. Growing consumer awareness regarding healthy lifestyle, coupled with increasing consumption of meat and meat products, is anticipated to drive the demand for amino acids over the forecast period.



Amino acids are essential compounds that play a vital role in protein synthesis and are responsible for proper functioning of human body.They help in reducing cardiovascular diseases, preventing muscle damage, and increasing metabolism.



These properties have resulted in their extensive consumption in dietary and other pharmaceutical applications in the healthcare industry.



Commercially, amino acids are derived from various plants and animal sources, which include soybean, corn, wheat, blood, skin, and hair usingfermentation, extraction, and chemical synthesis. Research and development activities related to improving the yield and quality of extracted amino acids are being carried out across the globe.



The food and dietary supplements application segment dominated the market for amino acids in 2019.Food amino acids observed substantial growth as they are used to enhance flavor and nutritional value of food.



The animal feed application segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in coming years due to growing product inclusion in animal feed conversion.



Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2019 due to high demand from the food and beverage sector, increasing consumer awareness concerning health, and growing consumer preference for functional foods. The market for amino acids in Europe is anticipated to witness notable growth in forthcoming years owing to extensive growth in the region’s pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors.



Moreover, ingredients used in formulating pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products are stringent. In North America, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulate plant and animal sourced amino acids products. Each of these regulatory bodies have chalked out certain regulations and published guidance documents in order to ensure the safety and effectiveness of products.



Key players are focusing on new and strategic alliance such as mergers, acquisitions among others as well as production capacity expansions.For instance, in March 2020, AMINO GmbH, a German company involved in amino acids manufacturing announced its plans to increase its amino acids production capacity by constructing a manufacturing facility in Frellstedt, Germany.



The company is investing USD 32.55 million in new construction activity. The strategic decision will enable the player to meet the growing demand from the global food and pharmaceutical markets.



Amino Acids Market Report Highlights

• In terms of revenue, plant based source is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment over the forecast period

• Asia Pacific held the largest share of 50.7% based on volume in 2019

• Asian countries, particularly India and China, are likely to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period

• Growing awareness regarding the animal health and augmented demand for high quality meat products are expected drive the amino acids consumption in animal feed application.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05930628/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001