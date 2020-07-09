Press Release 9 July 2020





Altran Tops Everest Group Ranking of the Leading Engineering Services Providers

Global ranking is based on revenues and year-on-year growth

PARIS – July 9, 2020 – Altran , part of the Capgemini Group, has maintained its position as the world leader in engineering and R&D services, according to a new Everest Group analysis of the top 50 providers.

Everest Group, a Dallas-based consulting and research firm, released its second annual “Everest Group Engineering Services Top 50™,” a ranking of the world’s largest third-party providers of engineering services (ES). The ranking is based on revenues and year-on-year growth.

Altran topped the list with CY 2019 revenue of $3.60 billion and year-on-year growth of 10.3%. It also was one of only 13 firms on the list that serve a broad swath of industries, with offerings in at least eight of the verticals tracked by Everest Group, including aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial & energy, healthcare & medical devices, semiconductors, software products and telecom.

Everest Group, which regularly studies the world’s major providers of strategic IT, business services, engineering services and sourcing, defines the ES market as “all activities (across software, embedded, mechanical, and process engineering functions) that support the design, development, testing, and management of products, both hardware and software.”

It estimates that the global third-party ES industry grew by about 13% last year, “driven by enterprises’ need for support in the form of scale, skills, technologies and Intellectual Property (IP). With enterprises looking at service providers for high-end engineering activities and from a more strategic perspective, we expect service providers to assume an increasingly significantly role,” the report says.

The top 50 ES firms had a combined revenue of US$45.9 billion in 2019, according to Everest Group.

“We are delighted by this recognition from Everest Group,” said Dominique Cerutti, Chief Executive Officer of Altran and member of Capgemini’s Group Executive Committee. “As both a design and engineering partner, we are proud to deliver deep industry know-how, speed, agility and cutting-edge innovation to our clients. This recognition reflects the unmatched scale and scope of Altran across industry verticals, enabling us to support our clients in improving their time to market, creating competitive advantage and improving the efficiency of their engineering and R&D.”

Last fall, Altran was singled out in another Everest Group market study . It was the only “Star Performer” among a small group of “Leaders” in Everest Group’s annual report on the global software product engineering services market.

In April 2020, Altran was acquired by Capgemini , a global leader in consulting, IT services and digital transformation. The acquisition of Altran by Capgemini creates the world leader in “Intelligent Industry” – the digital transformation for industrial and tech companies.

For more information on the Everest Group Engineering Services Top 50, go to https://bit.ly/2BUtKes . A video summary is available here .

