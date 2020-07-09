LACROIX Group is pursuing its ambitious strategy with the acquisition of start-up eSoftThings, an expert in the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.

With the acquisition of eSoftThings, based in Cesson-Sévigné (Rennes metropolitan area, France), LACROIX Group has consolidated its R&D division already present in the area and strengthened its positioning around the industrial IoT (Internet of Things) and artificial intelligence, particularly in the field of connected vehicles. This Young Innovative Company with 50 employees, founded in 2014, which has recorded 50% annual growth for the last three years and boasts an impressive client portfolio, is now an international benchmark in the design and industrialisation of IoT solutions (hardware, software and cloud) and in the field of artificial intelligence (computer vision, object classification, behaviour prediction).

A strategic deal for the technological equipment manufacturer LACROIX Group

As the industrial IoT enters a new phase of maturity and calls for critical masses able to meet the latest technological challenges, the arrival of this new entity within LACROIX Group consolidates its ability to keep fully abreast of cutting-edge technologies and offer its customers increasingly “smart” equipment.

In the era of onboard artificial intelligence, data processing and information retrieval, eSoftThings chimes perfectly with the strategic plan launched by the Group in 2016. Indeed, with its sound experience in hardware and software design, its know-how in the development and integration of onboard software, alongside specialities in connectivity, energy consumption optimisation and artificial intelligence, this new subsidiary will be central to the Group’s R&D project.

Having attained profitability within its first year, eSoftThings proved the value of its abilities at an early stage and made a rapid international impact, including in the United States and Asia. In financial year 2019, eSoftThings recorded turnover of €4.5M, with operating marging in double figures.

“For us, joining the teams at LACROIX Group is an opportunity to contribute to a great ambition, which we share, and to collaborate with teams whose expertise is matched by their enthusiasm,” observes Kimmo Vuorinen, President of eSoftThings. “In addition, the very clear strategy of the LACROIX Group, in which we fit perfectly, will certainly be a catalyst for us,” adds Jean-Marie Rolland, CEO of eSoftThings.

Underlining its positioning as global leader in the Industrial IoT.

“This new acquisition, the sixth in four years, concludes the programme of external growth under our Ambition 2020 plan, and sets us on the strategic path towards our forthcoming 2025 plan. The projects already underway and the connection between the teams herald a bright future. I am delighted that our unique global positioning and the complementarity of our activities now give us the benefit of critical mass, as well as commercial, industrial and financial synergies. With eSoftThings, we are reinforcing our technological synergies, a major asset for the future,” explains Vincent Bedouin, CEO of LACROIX Group.

ABOUT LACROIX Group

LACROIX Group is an international technological equipment manufacturer, aiming to serve a connected and responsible world with its technical and industrial excellence. As a listed family-run SME, LACROIX Group combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the industrial capacity to produce robust, secure equipment and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future.

LACROIX Group designs and manufactures electronics equipment for its clients’ products, particularly in the automotive, home-automation, avionics, industrial and healthcare fields. LACROIX Group also provides safe, connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructures such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X) and the management and operation of water and energy systems.

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to build the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment for a smarter world.

