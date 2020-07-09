Villers-lès-Nancy, July 9, 2020, 06 :00pm (CET)

Press Release

PHARMAGEST GROUP JOINS THE NEW EURONEXT LABEL

THE EUROPEAN RISING TECH LABEL.





***

Pharmagest Group (Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN: FR 0012882389) announces today that it has been awarded the "European Rising Tech" label, which rewards the most successful technology SMEs on the Euronext markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Paris.

The European Rising Tech label is a list of companies that are top ranked in terms of performance and liquidity. It replaces the former Tech 40.

As of May 31, 2020, the 98 labeled companies had a total market capitalization of €23 billion, with €21 billion traded on the markets in one year, confirming the strong investor interest in Tech companies listed on Euronext.

About Pharmagest Group :

Pharmagest Group is the French pharmacy information technology leader, with a market share of more than 44% as a provider of software solutions for pharmacies, 28% for ALFs, 45% for HAD programmes, 20% for health care centres and more than 1,000 employees. The Group's strategy is based on a core business of improving healthcare through information technology innovation and developing two priority areas: 1/ Services and technologies for healthcare professionals; and 2/ technologies for improving the efficacy of healthcare systems.

This strategy is executed through specialised business lines developed by Pharmagest Group: : pharmacy IT, e-Health solutions, solutions for health and social care facilities (for ALFs, Home-Based Nursing Services, Hospital-at-Home programmes, senior care service centres, multi-professional and paramedical healthcare providers and hospitals), solutions for pharmaceutical laboratories, apps and connected health devices, a marketplace for vendor financing...

These businesses are grouped within four Divisions: Pharmacy - Europe Solutions; Health and Social Care Facilities Solutions; e-Health Solutions and Fintech.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B

Indices: CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable par inclusion

Included in the Gaïa-Index 2019 comprised of socially responsible mid caps.

Eligible for the Long-Only Deferred Settlement Service (SRD)

ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Reuters: PHA.PA – Bloomberg: - PMGI FP

PHARMAGEST shares are eligible for French tax-advantaged PEA-PME equity savings accounts.

For all the latest news go to www.pharmagest.com

Follow Pharmagest on Twitter: @Pharmagest, Linkedin and Facebook





CONTACTS

Analyst and Investor Relations:

Chief Administrative and Financial Officer: Jean-Yves SAMSON

Tel. +33 (0)3 83 15 90 67 – jean-yves.samson@lacooperativewelcoop.com

Media Relations:

FIN’EXTENSO – Isabelle APRILE

Tel. +33 (0)3 39 97 61 22 - i.aprile@finextenso.fr





Attachment