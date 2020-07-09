PHOENIX, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Arizona, today announced Aaron Chamberlin as CEO of the company’s Good Things Coming edibles brand. Chamberlin is a chef and restauranteur who co-founded the infused-products line in 2019.



Good Things Coming was established as a healthy, medicinal cannabis brand after a close friend of Chamberlin’s was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“When I was first introduced to the medical cannabis industry, I noticed many products on the market were full of artificial ingredients and high-fructose corn syrup. I wanted to create an edibles company that put a priority on wellness and emphasized nutrition,” stated Chamberlin.

Chef-driven and precision-dosed, Good Things Coming uses all-natural, gluten-free ingredients and third-party, lab tested distillate from Copperstate Farms. Known for its exotic flavor profiles and micro-dose options, products include: Lavender Lemon Drops, French Chocolate Brownies, and Fruit Jellies in mango chile, yuzu citrus, very cherry, and pomegranate.

“Aaron is a successful restauranteur with more than thirty years of experience in the food and beverage industry. He has grown and developed Good Things Coming with a chef’s mentality and passion to create a different kind of edibles brand. We look forward to Aaron furthering our tremendous growth through his boundless energy and entrepreneurial zeal,” stated Copperstate Farms CEO Pankaj Talwar.

Chamberlin also serves as the owner of Arizona restaurants Phoenix Public Market Café and Taco Chelo. He is the creator of Chef Dad, a healthy eating project focused on shifting family behaviors to adopt more nutritious meal habits.

Established in 2016 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Copperstate Farms is home to the largest indoor cannabis facility in the U.S. with 40 acres under glass. In addition to Good Things Coming, it serves as the parent company to a diverse portfolio of industry brands, including dispensary retail concept Sol Flower. For information visit CopperstateFarms.com.



* Copperstate Farms has implemented social distancing and enhanced safety measures at its cultivation facility and Sol Flower dispensaries during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company is a licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot facility and 40-acre greenhouse grow in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites including Good Things Coming and dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

