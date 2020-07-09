Los Angeles, CA, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Australian residential developer Crown Group is pleased to unveil the design of its latest development in downtown Los Angeles, and its first United States project. With a striking design by world renowned Koichi Takada Architects in collaboration with MVE + Partners as executive architect, the $500M mixed-use high rise condominium and hotel tower is destined to become a new icon on the evolving LA skyline while transforming the Downtown district into a human-centered, flourishing neighbourhood.

“Downtown LA is experiencing a once-in-a-generation revival – led by the heightened convergence of tech, media and entertainment,” said Crown Group CEO Iwan Sunito. “This is an excellent and rare opportunity to be able to contribute to the transformation of an entire neighbourhood and, by extension, the entire city, with a unique offering that features turnkey resort-style living as well as stylish architecture and design that promotes a more balanced, healthier lifestyle.”

The development is a 43-story tower that will house 319 condominiums and a 160-room hotel. Design architect, Koichi Takada was inspired by California’s vast natural beauty and its iconic redwoods which are unique in their towering height, their resiliency and the delicate, balanced ecosystem that supports them. Taking his cues from the redwood forest, Takada incorporated many elements into the high-rise design that engage with the public and enhance the neighbourhood.

“Our vision is to create the healthiest place to live in Los Angeles by creating the optimal balance between the artificial and natural environments,” explains architect Koichi Takada. “In doing so, we can help create a living, breathing neighbourhood that will become an integral part of the future DNA of Los Angeles. Our nature-inspired approach to this project provides a platform for health and wellbeing for the residents, hotel guests and neighbours. It’s a tall high rise, but we humanize it with natural materials, vertical landscaping and engaging public elements.”

At the base of the building, an elegant, sweeping canopy evokes the undulating swells of the Pacific, a nod to the shared coastal lifestyles of Australia and California. The canopy contributes to the walkability of the neighbourhood by engaging with the street level and bringing the high rise down to the human level. With its alluring, organic shape, the canopy has a dual purpose, serving as a public art piece while also providing shade and shelter for guests, residents and pedestrians.

Rising from the canopy, an innovative “living” façade incorporates natural wood and vertical landscaping, adding warmth and greenery to the downtown neighbourhood. The live plantings also improve air quality. At the top of the tower, a sculptural element and live plantings suggest a redwood tree crown branching out toward the sky, a first for a downtown building since the removal of helipad requirements. The higher floors of the building will comprise 319 condominiums with an exclusive residents’ retreat over the top two floors; while the lower floors will incorporate a 160-room hotel.

With this development, Crown Group is bringing the Aussie urban lifestyle to the United States’ West Coast. The development will offer attainable resort-style living with key amenities including an exclusive rooftop residents’ retreat and a lifestyle brand hotel.

The project will be located at 1111 Hill Street, on the southeast corner of South Hill and 11th streets at the convergence of Downtown’s financial, fashion and South Park districts. The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

