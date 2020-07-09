AUSTIN, Texas, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf) , an insurance-ready, enterprise business intelligence (BI) and analytics solution provider, is pleased to announce Northern Neck Insurance Company (Northern Neck) has successfully implemented the Cloverleaf business intelligence (BI) solution.



Northern Neck offers broad-based personal lines coverages, including homeowners, dwelling, auto, renters, personal umbrella, and cyber, to homeowners and automobile owners through independent agents in Virginia. With two policy administration systems running side-by-side, the company sought help from Cloverleaf to create a common data warehouse and to provide insights as the company undertook an initiative to consolidate business onto one system of record.

“The Cloverleaf solution had the specific functionality we needed, and it was an insurance-based product,” said Rusty Spears, VP of Agency Services for Northern Neck. “Many other BI and analytics products were designed for cross industry purposes and are tools that can be used by firms and companies that make random things, like electrical generators. Insurance has specific data requirements, data calculations, and definitions which are readily-available in Cloverleaf which we can now access immediately. We are so pleased to now have a BI and reporting solution that is built to dynamically adapt to changes in the insurance environment.”

Cloverleaf’s comprehensive BI solution provides access to real-time analytics and insurance-specific KPIs so that property and casualty (P&C) insurer customers can easily identify trends and insights across the entire enterprise. Cloverleaf customers, like Northern Neck, can jumpstart more informed decision-making processes, ramp up new business, and realize an immediate ROI using the solution’s intuitive interface to access up-to-the-minute trend analysis, 100+ pre-built reports, dashboards, and alerts.

Northern Neck’s post-implementation, “go live” training started right around the time the world began to face significant challenges from the Coronavirus pandemic. Cloverleaf had to get creative in terms of training the company’s new users.

“Before, our process included three days of onsite training, and obviously that wasn’t possible in the current environment,” said Robert Clark, president of Cloverleaf Analytics. “During times like this you need to be flexible, innovative, and responsive to the needs of the customer, so we tailored a training process for Northern Neck that included a single, bite-sized hour of training each day to accommodate the somewhat confusing work-from-home situation in which we are all operating in now.”



Working with Northern Neck actually inspired Cloverleaf to re-vamp the end user training approach and to create several new training tools, including five to 15-minute training videos focused very narrowly on specific tasks or functionality which will make it easier for any user to access content and go back and reference it as needed.

About Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf)

Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf) delivers a comprehensive business intelligence (BI) solution which reduces risk and improves profitability and performance for P&C insurance companies. Cloverleaf consolidates enterprise data for real-time analytics and visualizations which drive underwriting efficiency, claims optimization, and better enterprise performance management through pre-built and ad hoc reporting capabilities. For more information, please visit www.cloverleafanalytics.com.

About Northern Neck Insurance Company (Northern Neck)

Northern Neck Insurance Company is a "Virginia Only" insurer focused on protecting and preserving the interests of Virginians. The company insures responsible homeowners, landlords, renters and automobile owners against loss, harm and liability throughout Virginia by providing comprehensive, competitively-priced insurance and best-in-class response when a claim is filed. Northern Neck Insurance is offered through a large network of independent insurance agents throughout Virginia. For more information about Northern Neck, please visit the company website at www.nnins.com.

