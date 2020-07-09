SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading provider of cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and intelligence software, today announced that Tim Koubek has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales, Americas. In this newly created role, Koubek will report directly to LogicMonitor’s Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Banfield, and help scale the company’s go-to-market strategy for continued growth in the Americas region.



“Tim is a sales veteran with an impressive history of building customer-centric, market-leading technology organizations, and we’re excited to have him join us,” said Mark Banfield, CRO at LogicMonitor. “Tim knows what it takes to effectively scale a go-to-market team to positively impact the bottom line. He has a proven track record of 50% year-over-year growth and is passionate about fostering a high performance, value-driven sales culture in addition to growing the business.”

Koubek has held leadership roles in technology sales and marketing for more than 15 years. He joins LogicMonitor from Skyword, a content marketing company, where he served as CEO and board member. Previously, he worked for BMC Software (formerly RealOps, Inc.) as Vice President of Sales, and at Visual Networks as Senior Vice President of Sales. Within these roles, Koubek was instrumental in securing high-profile contracts with some of the world’s largest corporations and Managed Service Providers. During his tenure, company revenue increased tenfold, and Koubek played a critical role in company acquisitions.

“I care deeply about what value we deliver to customers, and I truly believe that the only way to partner with our customers is to authentically believe in that solution,” said Koubek. “When evaluating growth opportunities, I viewed them from the perspective of emerging market trends, quality products and corporate culture. LogicMonitor stood out to me because it is one of today’s fastest-growing cloud companies trusted by some of the world’s leading enterprises. I look forward to making an impact by driving the company’s go-to-market motions to the next level.”

