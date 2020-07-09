SURREY, British Columbia, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Plischke as Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective June 1, 2020.



Paul joined Westland in 2018 and has been Acting CIO since October 2019. He has more than 20 years of IT management and leadership experience and a solid reputation as a change agent for digital and IT departmental transformations. Paul also brings his expertise of achieving business value through technology and aligning IT capabilities to the needs of the business and customers. In his new role, Paul will be responsible for driving innovation and building an IT transformation strategy for Westland Insurance.

“These are exciting times for our growing company, and we are pleased to welcome Paul Plischke as our permanent Chief Information Officer. I believe that our strategic investments in leadership will continue to position Westland Insurance for success in this rapidly evolving industry,” said Jason Wubs, Chief Executive Officer of Westland Insurance.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group was established in 1980 in Ladner, B.C., and is one of Canada’s largest independent Property & Casualty insurance brokerages. The Company has 120 offices throughout British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan and is considered a leader in Home, Business, Farm and Auto insurance.

