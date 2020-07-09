CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources, Inc. (CAVR), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sinacori Builders continues to position itself as a leader in the growth and redevelopment of one of the fastest growing cities in America, Charlotte, NC, by securing a key 26,000-square-foot site.



Over the past months, leaders of CAVU Resources and Sinacori Builders have collaborated with industry experts and analysts in preparation of the launch of their “Growing Together” brand.

“It’s the pearl of Plaza Midwood, in my opinion, and it will be the center point of the neighborhood,” Nixon said. Charlotte Observer.

“It’s across Pecan from the 12–acre Central Square shopping center, which is poised for a massive overhaul by new owners Crosland Southeast and Nuveen Real Estate.” Charlotte Business Journal.

Russ Sinacori, CEO of Sinacori Builders worked very hard to secure this opportunity. He stated, “What better city and what better location than this. We can now, on center stage, introduce to Charlotte and the rest of the country, our Growing Together brand.”

Bob Silver, Chairman and CEO of CAVU Resources, said, “We have a lot of great ideas and a great team to execute them. We don’t believe in fear or failure and aren’t afraid of success. Russ did an incredible job on getting this contract done.”

About CAVU Resources, Inc.

CAVU Resources (OTCPK: CAVR) is a Charlotte-based real estate development and technology company focusing on innovation, technology, development and sustainability capitalizing on the explosive Organic industry.

