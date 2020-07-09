LOVELAND, Colo., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information and Real Estate Services (IRES), a Loveland-based regional multiple listing service (MLS) that serves Boulder, Weld, Larimer, Logan and Morgan Counties, today announced the MLS is offering its customers two months of free access to the Matterport Starter plan, which enables users to transform a physical space into an accurate and immersive 3D digital twin of their listings.

“From showing properties and closing deals to the rising popularity of virtual tours, the coronavirus crisis has forced the entire real estate industry to rethink in-person showings,” said Lauren Hansen, CEO of IRES. “The industry is changing, but this offer eases the burden. As the first MLS in the country to provide free access to a Matterport Starter plan, we’re excited to provide no-risk, no-obligation free access to the groundbreaking platform to our subscribers, ultimately benefiting buyers, sellers and brokers alike.”

In Colorado, "safer-at-home" orders restrict showings and open houses, contributing to the rise in virtual property tours. With limited in-person showings, IRES recently added new search functionality to its MLS system and the public site, ColoProperty.com, to display listings with virtual tours, allowing tours to continue as safely as possible.

Matterport, the leading spatial data company focused on digitizing and indexing the built world, has developed an all-in-one 3D data platform that can be used to design, build, operate, promote and understand any space. When paired with a compatible camera or iPhone, the platform leverages a deep learning neural network to generate 3D virtual tours, schematic floor plans, and guided and video tours. The platform can be used to transform any space, including single-family homes, condos/townhomes, commercial spaces, office suites, industrial warehouses and more.

“Utilizing Matterport makes it quick and easy to create, customize, publish and maintain a digital twin of any space — large or small,” said Volkie Yelkovan, Matterport’s director of Product Marketing. “Users simply scan the space, then our AI platform creates a 3D digital twin and automates manual tasks to customize walk-throughs, photo galleries, Mattertags™ and more, driving increased efficiency across the entire industry.”

A recent Matterport survey revealed 82% of buyers and sellers would switch to a real estate agent offering 3D tours of listed properties, with Millennial and Generation Z respondents overwhelmingly in favor of more immersive listings. With Matterport 3D digital twins, sellers who are reluctant to have prospective buyers tour their home can still conduct showings, buyers restricted from in-person viewings can explore, evaluate and even measure anything within the space as if they were there in person and brokers can continue marketing properties.

IRES subscribers can get started with the platform’s Free plan or enter a promo code (provided by IRES) before July 31 to receive access to two free months of the Starter plan ($19.98 value).

