WOBURN, Mass., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today announced expanded distribution in China for DPNCheck, a fast, accurate and quantitative nerve conduction test for evaluation of peripheral neuropathies such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN).



DPNCheck was launched in China in 2016 by Omron Medical (Beijing) Ltd. (“Omron”), the Company’s exclusive China distributor. In addition to DPNCheck, Omron markets a wide range of medical products with a particular focus on diabetes and metabolic issues. Omron has been a leader in the establishment of comprehensive metabolic testing centers in hospitals with a large diabetes population. Currently there are over 300 China hospitals offering an Omron-designed Metabolic Management Center (MMC) which encompasses DPNCheck testing.

Omron recently entered a collaboration with Yabao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (“Yabao”) for marketing DPNCheck initially in north China, Shanxi Provence, and potentially in a broader territory. Yabao is a top 100 Chinese pharmaceutical company, listed on the Shanghai exchange, with annual revenues of about $425M and a sales force of about 3,000 employees. It is focused on chronic diseases affecting the elderly, women, and children, including those with diabetes. Omron and Yabao will address the opportunity in north China to improve patient care for diabetic neuropathy involving DPNCheck and Yabao pharmaceutical products.

“Omron Medical is pleased to join with Yabao in bringing improved care to patients with health complications from diabetes,” said Mr. Yao Zhao, CEO of Omron Healthcare China. “DPNCheck plays an important diagnostic role in diabetic neuropathy, thereby facilitating more effective patient treatment with Yabao pharmaceutical products.”

About DPNCheck

DPNCheck is a fast, accurate, and quantitative nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). It is designed to be used by clinicians at the point-of-care to objectively detect, stage, and monitor DPN. More information is available at www.dpncheck.com.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices that are used throughout the world. The Company has three FDA cleared commercial products. DPNCheck® is a point-of-care test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE™ is a point-of-care device that provides nerve conduction studies as an aid in diagnosing and evaluating patients suspected of having focal or systemic neuropathies. Quell® 2.0 is a wearable, mobile app enabled, neurostimulation device indicated for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain and is available over-the-counter. For more information, visit NeuroMetrix.com .

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761

SVP and Chief Financial Officer

neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.