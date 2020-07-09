SAN FRANCISCO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Tech media brands, InformationWeek and ITPro Today, today announced findings from their latest research survey the 2020 State of Artificial Intelligence. The team surveyed technology decision makers across North American companies to uncover the ways organizations are approaching and implementing emerging technologies – specifically artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) – in order to grow and get ahead of the competition.

Key Findings in the 2020 State of Artificial Intelligence

Organizations varied a great deal in terms of where they were in their adoption of AI. The largest percentage of organizations (36%) are still in the development stage with their AI programs, and yet nearly one-third (30%) were the most advanced, with multiple applications in general production.

The biggest concern organizations had about AI was security, which was cited by nearly half of respondents (48%).

Larger companies (1,000 or more employees) said that greater efficiencies within IT operations topped their list of benefits already achieved from existing AI deployments (49%). Smaller companies (fewer than 1,000 employees) said the biggest benefit was new product development (35%), followed closely by IT efficiencies (31%).

The majority of those surveyed, (55%), said they were “pioneers” of AI deployment, learning about AI as they engaged with the technology. Very few classified themselves as “bleeding edge early adopters,” nor did they describe their organizations as “resistant laggards.”

2020 State of Artificial Intelligence Report Methodology

The survey collected opinions from nearly 300 business professionals at companies engaged with AI-related projects. Nearly 90% of respondents have an IT or technology-related job function, such as application development, security, Internet of Things, networking, cloud, or engineering. Just over half of respondents work in a management capacity, with titles such as C-level executive, director, manager, or vice president. One half are from large companies with 1,000 or more employees, and 20% work at companies with 100 to 999 employees.

