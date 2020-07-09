Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 9 July 2020
Disclosure of received notifications
Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received notifications of Norges Bank.
Notifications of Norges Bank
|3 July 2020
|Voting rights
|2,118,791
|2.94%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|281,015
|0.39%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,399,806
|3.32%
|6 July 2020
|Voting rights
|2,242,427
|3.11%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|281,015
|0.39%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,523,442
|3.50%
|7 July 2020
|Voting rights
|2,043,120
|2.83%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|288,943
|0.40%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,332,063
|3.23%
In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.
