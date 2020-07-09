MONTREAL, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) (the “Company”), a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves, announced today its financial results for its first quarter ended May 31, 2020.



Highlights

Sales of US$76.7 million for the quarter

Net loss 1 of US$1.9 million for the quarter

Operating profit before restructuring and transformation costs2 of US$0.7 million for the quarter

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of US$3.8 million for the quarter

Net new orders (“Bookings”) of US$76.7 million for the quarter

Order backlog of US$410.3 million at the end of the quarter, of which US$149.3 million is scheduled for delivery beyond the next 12 months

Net cash of US$44.6 million at the end of the quarter

Three-month periods ended

May 31, May 31, (millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts) 2020 2019 Sales $76.7 $83.8 Gross Profit 18.4 16.1 Gross profit % 24.0% 19.2% Net loss1 1.9 5.8 Net loss1 per share – basic and diluted 0.09 0.27 Operating profit (loss) before restructuring and transformation costs2 0.7 (6.8) Adjusted EBITDA2 3.8 (3.8) Adjusted EBITDA2 per share – basic and diluted 0.18 (0.18)

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the first quarter of fiscal 2020):

Sales amounted to $76.7 million, a decrease of $7.1 million or 8.5% from the prior year. Sales were negatively impacted by a decrease in shipments from the Company’s North American and French operations, which was partially offset by an increase in shipments from the Company’s Italian operations. The decreased sales volume for the quarter is attributable to a lower shippable backlog in the Company’s North American operations, combined with the negative impact that the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic had on the global economy. For example, the Company had to manage many disruptions related to its supply chain which caused significant delays on certain customer orders, and due to travel restrictions, experienced difficulties in getting inspection clearance to deliver certain large project orders. Finally, the Company was able during the quarter to obtain recognition by most governments of its status as supplier of critical equipment to essential industries and as a result was able to maintain its operations while managing through the pandemic. However, the Company did nevertheless face government mandated temporary shutdowns in reaction to the spread of the virus in certain regions of the world, in particular in India and Italy. The Company’s Italian operations, though faced with these challenges, were able to deliver a strong quarter in terms of large project orders shipments.

Gross profit percentage increased by 480 basis points from 19.2% to 24.0%. Despite the lower sales volume, the increase in gross profit percentage was mainly attributable to a product mix with a greater proportion of higher margin product sales as well as labour and overhead savings stemming from the Company’s restructuring and transformation initiatives which started in the prior fiscal year. The increase is also attributable to the Company’s qualification for $1.9 million of wage subsidies. The subsidies were put in place by government authorities to prevent further job losses in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic by offering wages relief to companies negatively impacted by the market distress caused by the virus. This increase was partially offset by a lower gross profit percentage in the Company’s French operations due to lower shipments of large project orders for the quarter.

Administration costs amounted to $17.7 million, a decrease of $5.3 million or 23.0% compared to last year. The decrease is primarily attributable to the on-going effort to reduce administration overhead expenses under the V20 plan, a $1.5 million reduction of administration employee salaries provided by wage subsidies as well as a general reduction in administration expenses, such as travel expenses and office maintenance costs, caused principally by the downturn of the market conditions as well as the lockdowns that were enforced in a majority of countries over the course of the quarter. The Company had also recorded, in the prior year, a $0.9 million final settlement relating to a long-standing product claim that was filed against the Company.

Net loss 1 amounted to $1.9 million or $0.09 per share compared to $5.8 million or $0.27 per share last year. The decrease in net loss 1 is primarily attributable to the Company’s improved gross profit as well as lowered administration costs, which was partially offset by an increase in restructuring and transformation costs combined with an unfavorable movement in income taxes.

amounted to $1.9 million or $0.09 per share compared to $5.8 million or $0.27 per share last year. The decrease in net loss is primarily attributable to the Company’s improved gross profit as well as lowered administration costs, which was partially offset by an increase in restructuring and transformation costs combined with an unfavorable movement in income taxes. Operating profit before restructuring and transformation costs 2 amounted to $0.7 million compared to an operating loss before restructuring and transformation costs 2 of $6.8 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA 2 amounted to $3.8 million or $0.18 per share compared to a negative $3.8 million or a negative $0.18 per share last year. The improvement in operating profit before restructuring and transformation costs 2 and adjusted EBITDA 2 is primarily attributable to a stronger gross profit, driven by a range of V20 initiatives and a better product mix, as well as lowered administration costs.

amounted to $0.7 million compared to an operating loss before restructuring and transformation costs of $6.8 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $3.8 million or $0.18 per share compared to a negative $3.8 million or a negative $0.18 per share last year. The improvement in operating profit before restructuring and transformation costs and adjusted EBITDA is primarily attributable to a stronger gross profit, driven by a range of V20 initiatives and a better product mix, as well as lowered administration costs. During the quarter, the Company listed one of its Montreal plants for sale through the scope of its restructuring and transformation plan. As a result, the carrying value of this plant is presented as an asset held for sale. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company agreed to the sale of its Montreal plant on MacArthur Street in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, which will be effective on October 31, 2020. The closing of the plant was planned as part of the V20 reconfiguration of the Company’s North American manufacturing footprint. Gross proceeds will be $12.6M and are conditional upon the submission of a clean Bill 72 environmental report to the Quebec authorities. Additionally, the Company secured, shortly after the end of the quarter, new financing in the form of a $22.5M mortgage loan and a $65.0M revolving credit facility which will be used to support the Company’s operations, to complete its restructuring and transformation plan as well as to provide the necessary capital to pursue future growth initiatives while strengthening its balance sheet as the world economy enters a period of uncertainty.

Net new orders received (“bookings”) amounted to $76.7 million, an increase of $12.5 million or 19.5% compared to last year. This increase is primarily attributable to large project orders booked in the Company’s North American, German, French and Italian operations, notably in the liquified natural gas and nuclear markets. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in the non-project orders booked in the Company’s North American operations due to the unfavorable market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the Company’s distribution channel. The Company was encouraged nonetheless to record a 19.5% increase in bookings in the current context when compared to last year.

The Company ended the period with a backlog of $410.3 million, an increase of $3.5 million or 0.9% since the beginning of the current fiscal year. The increase in backlog is primarily attributable to the strengthening of the euro spot rate against the U.S. dollar over the course of the current quarter.

The Company ended the quarter with net cash of $44.6 million, an increase of $13.6 million or 43.9% since the beginning of the current fiscal year. This increase is primarily attributable to cash provided by operating activities, mainly due to strong working capital management, and the favorable movements of the Euro and Canadian dollar spot rates, against the U.S dollar, on the net cash balance of the Company over the course of the current quarter. The increase was partially offset by short-term investments, additions to property, plant and equipment, dividend payments to shareholders and repayments of short‑term bank loans, long‑term debt and long-term lease liabilities.

Foreign currency impacts: Despite the increase of the Euro spot rate over the course of the quarter, the average exchange rates of the Euro weakened 2.7% against the U.S. dollar when compared to the same period last year. This resulted in the Company’s net profits and bookings from its European subsidiaries being reported as lower U.S. dollar amounts in the current quarter. Based on average exchange rates, the Canadian dollar weakened 4.2% against the U.S. dollar when compared to the same period last year. This resulted in the Company’s Canadian dollar expenses being reported as lower U.S. dollar amounts in the current quarter. The net impact of the above currency swings was generally favorable on the Company’s net loss 1 .



“Our first quarter presented us with a unique set of challenges related to global COVID-19 pandemic and to the rapid drop in the price of oil,” said Réjean Ostiguy, CFO of Velan Inc. “While it did have a negative impact on our quarterly sales, we managed our margins and reduced administration costs so as to come close to an operating breakeven, even when including our restructuring and transformation costs. We took actions to protect our cash and balance sheet by suspending dividends, temporarily rolling back wages, applying for COVID-19 subsidies and completing the refinancing of our North American operations.”

Yves Leduc, CEO of Velan Inc., said, “As supplier of critical equipment to essential industries, we were spared the harshest consequences of the global recession that struck early in the quarter, and we responded extremely swiftly in protecting our employees and ensuring the continuity of our global supply chain, while delivering much improved results over last year. Going forward, we are advantaged by a healthy and well-balanced business portfolio, the accelerated margin growth under our V20 plan, as well as the broad set of recent measures that have increased our company’s resilience and agility. These are hard times but there is business momentum, and, more importantly, our employees, with whom Bruno and I have communicated every single week since the pandemic broke out, are responding admirably well to the challenge. I thank them for their resolve and leadership.”

Dividend

At the end of the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020, the Board of Directors deemed appropriate to suspend the quarterly dividend. The decision remains unchanged and will be reviewed on a quarterly basis.

Conference call

About Velan

Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. ( www.velan.com ) is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales of US$371.6 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs over 1,775 people and has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.

Safe harbour statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements, which generally contain words like “should”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “continue” or “estimate” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in the Company’s filings with the appropriate securities commissions. While these statements are based on management’s assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may differ materially from those expressed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-IFRS measures

In this press release, the Company presented measures of performance and financial condition that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (“non-IFRS measures”) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are used by management in assessing the operating results and financial condition of the Company. In addition, they provide readers of the Company’s consolidated financial statements with enhanced understanding of its results and financial condition, and increase transparency and clarity into the operating results of its core business. Reconciliations of these measures can be found on the following page.

Operating profit (loss) before restructuring and transformation costs and Adjusted net earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")

Three-month

period ended

May 31, Three-month

period ended

May 31, 2020 2019 Operating loss (0.5) (7.3) Adjustment for: Restructuring and transformation costs 1.2 0.5 Operating profit (loss) before restructuring and transformation costs 0.7 (6.8) Net loss1 (1.9) (5.8) Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 2.5 2.6 Amortization of intangible assets 0.6 0.4 Finance costs – net 0.3 0.3 Income taxes 1.1 (1.8) EBITDA 2.6 (4.3) Adjustment for: Restructuring and transformation costs 1.2 0.5 Adjusted EBITDA 3.8 (3.8)

The term “operating profit or loss before restructuring and transformation costs” is defined as operating profit or loss plus restructuring and transformation costs. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The term “adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares plus restructuring and transformation costs, depreciation of property, plant & equipment, plus amortization of intangible assets, plus net finance costs plus income tax provision. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

__________________________

1 Net earnings or loss refers to net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares.

2 Non-IFRS measures – see explanation above.

Velan Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars) As At May 31, February 29, 2020 2020 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 84,426 75,327 Short-term investments 1,764 627 Accounts receivable 117,312 135,242 Income taxes recoverable 7,980 8,747 Inventories 166,042 170,265 Deposits and prepaid expenses 6,217 5,191 Derivative assets 124 555 Assets held for sale 3,512 - 387,377 395,954 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 94,661 98,179 Intangible assets and goodwill 17,036 17,148 Deferred income taxes 25,986 26,702 Other assets 529 513 138,212 142,542 Total assets 525,589 538,496 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 39,786 44,317 Short-term bank loans 397 1,379 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 63,893 74,271 Income taxes payable 1,965 1,493 Customer deposits 51,086 47,208 Provisions 15,608 14,963 Provision for performance guarantees 20,604 21,127 Derivative liabilities 2,006 1,169 Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 1,617 1,621 Current portion of long-term debt 8,013 8,311 204,975 215,859 Non-current liabilities Long-term lease liabilities 13,729 13,722 Long-term debt 10,410 10,986 Income taxes payable 1,576 1,576 Deferred income taxes 2,758 2,869 Other liabilities 8,280 8,623 36,753 37,776 Total liabilities 241,728 253,635 Total equity 283,861 284,861 Total liabilities and equity 525,589 538,496





Velan Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares and per share amounts) Three-month periods ended

May 31 2020 2019 $ $ Sales 76,653 83,816 Cost of sales 58,261 67,722 Gross profit 18,392 16,094 Administration costs 17,667 22,954 Restructuring and transformation costs 1,176 509 Other expense (income) 24 (57 ) Operating loss (475 ) (7,312 ) Finance income 116 140 Finance costs 434 467 Finance costs – net (318 ) (327 ) Loss before income taxes (793 ) (7,639 ) Income Taxes 1,113 (1,819 ) Net loss for the period (1,906 ) (5,820 ) Net loss attributable to: Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares (1,886 ) (5,824 ) Non-controlling interest (20 ) 4 (1,906 ) (5,820 ) Net loss per Subordinate and Multiple Voting Share Basic (0.09 ) (0.27 ) Diluted (0.09 ) (0.27 ) Dividends declared per Subordinate and Multiple Voting Share - 0.02 (CA$ - ) (CA$0.03) Total weighted average number of Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares Basic 21,585,635 21,621,935 Diluted 21,585,635 21,621,935





Velan Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month periods ended

May 31 2020 2019 $ $ Comprehensive loss Net loss for the period (1,906 ) (5,820 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment on foreign operations whose functional currency is other than the reporting currency (U.S. dollar) 906 (2,851 ) Comprehensive loss (1,000 ) (8,671 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to: Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares (930 ) (8,537 ) Non-controlling interest (70 ) (134 ) (1,000 ) (8,671 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) is composed solely of items that may be reclassified subsequently to the consolidated statement of loss.





Velan Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares) Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders Number of shares Share capital Contributed surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Retained

earnings Total Non-

controlling

interest Total equity Balance - February 28, 2019 21,621,935 73,090 6,074 (28,990 ) 254,606 304,780 4,053 308,833 Net loss for the year - - - - (5,824 ) (5,824 ) 4 (5,820 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - (2,713 ) - (2,713 ) (138 ) (2,851 ) Effect of share-based compensation - - 1 - - 1 - 1 Dividends Multiple Voting Shares - - - - (346 ) (346 ) - (346 ) Subordinate Voting Shares - - - - (135 ) (135 ) - (135 ) Balance - May 31, 2019 21,621,935 73,090 6,075 (31,703 ) 248,301 295,763 3,919 299,682 Balance - February 29, 2020 21,585,635 72,695 6,260 (34,047 ) 236,269 281,177 3,684 284,861 Net loss for the year - - - - (1,886 ) (1,886 ) (20 ) (1,906 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - 956 - 956 (50 ) 906 Balance - May 31, 2020 21,585,635 72,695 6,260 (33,091 ) 234,383 280,247 3,614 283,861





Velan Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month periods ended

May 31 2020 2019 $ $ Cash flows from Operating activities Net loss for the period (1,906 ) (5,820 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities 4,626 2,683 Changes in non-cash working capital items 16,523 4,859 Cash provided by operating activities 19,243 1,722 Investing activities Short-term investments (1,137 ) (4 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (2,531 ) (748 ) Additions to intangible assets (257 ) (22 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets intangible assets 40 32 Net change in other assets (22 ) 13 Cash used by investing activities (3,907 ) (729 ) Financing activities Dividends paid to Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders (482 ) (476 ) Short-term bank loans (982 ) (439 ) Repayment of long-term debt (759 ) (716 ) Repayment of long-term lease liabilities (431 ) (396 ) Cash used by financing activities (2,654 ) (2,027 ) Effect of exchange rate differences on cash 948 (435 ) Net change in cash during the period 13,630 (1,469 ) Net cash – Beginning of the period 31,010 40,866 Net cash – End of the period 44,640 39,397 Net cash is composed of: Cash and cash equivalents 84,426 72,597 Bank indebtedness (39,786 ) (33,200 ) 44,640 39,397 Supplementary information Interest received (paid) (348 ) 279 Income taxes reimbursed (paid) (555 ) 1,831

