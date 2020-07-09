Los Angeles, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility scientists were invited to present two pieces of research at the ESHRE® virtual 36th Annual Meeting. The event, hosted by the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology, took place online July 5-8, 2020.

“While the global pandemic may limit our ability to travel and gather in person, it hasn’t stopped Ovation’s commitment to collaboration to advance the state of the art in fertility care,” says Matthew “Tex” VerMilyea, PhD, HCLD/CC, who is vice president of Ovation’s IVF lab operations and one of this year’s ESHRE presenters. “One of the things that makes Ovation unique is that we have multiple IVF laboratories across America, all staffed with skilled scientists who are committed to improving IVF outcomes in collaboration with leading fertility specialists. The Ovation network collects and shares a huge amount of data, and we collaborate both inside and outside of the company to explore new innovations and their impact on the quality of fertility care. We’re excited to be able to share our findings with other scientists from all over the world, and to learn from their studies as well.”

The Ovation delegation presented two virtual oral presentations on July 7 at ESHRE 2020:

O-116: Camera-agnostic self-annotating artificial intelligence (AI) system for blastocyst evaluation. M. VerMilyea1,2, J.M.M. Hall3,4, S. Diakiw4, A. Johnston3,4, T. Nguyen4, M.A. Dakka4, A. Lim5, W. Quangkananurug6, D. Perugini4, A.P. Murphy4, M. Perugini4. (1Ovation Fertility Austin; 2Texas Fertility Center, IVF Laboratory, Austin; 3Australia/Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Nanoscale BioPhotonics, The University of Adelaide, Australia; 4Presagen, Life Whisperer, Adelaide, Australia; 5Alpha Fertility Centre, IVF Laboratory, Petaling Jaya, Malaysia; 6Safe Fertility Center, IVF Laboratory, Bangkok, Thailand.)



O-129: Effect of microfluidic sperm separation versus standard sperm washing processes on fertilization rates, blastocyst development and euploidy rates among all infertility patients. G. Adaniya1, C. Leisinger2, M. Freeman3, E. Behnke4, M. Aguirre5, M. VerMilyea6, M. Schiewe7. (1Ovation Fertility Carmel, Indiana; 2Ovation Fertility Baton Rouge, Louisiana; 3Ovation Fertility Nashville, Tennessee; 4Ovation Fertility Cincinnati, Ohio; 5Ovation Fertility Las Vegas, Nevada; 6Ovation Fertility Austin, Texas;7Ovation Fertility Newport Beach, California.)



As in 2018 and 2019, Ovation achieved a 100% acceptance rate for the abstracts its researchers submitted to ESHRE this year. The abstracts for both presentations are available for review at OvationFertility.com/Research.

About Ovation Fertility

Note: The selection of the abstract for publication in the ESHRE press program does not imply endorsement by ESHRE of the products and/or services that Ovation Fertility offers.

