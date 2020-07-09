JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SageSure , an innovation-focused insurance and services company operating the largest independent residential managing general underwriter (MGU) in the U.S., is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Bernstein as chief administrative officer.

“SageSure is experiencing strong growth with more than 300 employees and $500 million in premium for over 300,000 policyholders in 14 states,” said Terrence McLean, CEO of SageSure. “With the type of growth we are seeing, we need a leader to ensure our HR and administrative operations are functioning at the highest level, providing the best outcomes for our employees, partners, and policyholders. Lisa is an incredible people leader who brings legal expertise and a stellar HR background that positions her well to guide SageSure through our next phase of growth.”

In this new role, Bernstein will provide strategic leadership for the company’s most valuable asset – its people. Bernstein will spearhead SageSure’s ability to execute vital personnel investment programs and initiatives, leading the human resources, office operations, legal, and administrative functions.

“SageSure is a top-notch organization that understands talented employees are the path to continued success,” said Bernstein. “This fast-growing, high-tech company is led by a team of talented and kind individuals who have attracted and retained top talent. I’m excited to build first-class human capital and administration functions at SageSure.”

Bernstein began her career as an employment attorney before transitioning to spearhead best-in-class HR functions for two high-growth organizations. Most recently, Bernstein was a senior partner and global head of human capital and administration for Apollo Global Management. At Apollo, she built the HR department from the ground up and helped the firm grow from a small private equity shop to a publicly-traded, global alternative asset manager. Bernstein has a B.A. from the University of Michigan and received her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law. She is currently a member of the board of directors of private telecommunications company Intrado, vice chair of the board of New York City education non-profit Change For Kids, as well as an advisory board member of Declare, a for-profit global organization that supports women in their professional careers.

About SageSure

SageSure is an innovation-focused insurance and technology company specializing in underserved property markets. As the leading homeowners insurtech organization in the U.S. measured by premium and profitability, the company offers more than 40 competitively priced insurance products on behalf of its carrier partners, serving nearly 300,000 policyholders. SageSure partners with a growing network of insurance agents and brokers in 14 coastal states. Since its founding in 2005, SageSure has been modernizing property insurance through its market-leading online quoting and binding platform and its sophisticated modeling and scoring technology. SageSure has eight offices across the country, including Jersey City, Atlanta, Chicago, Tallahassee and Cincinnati. For more information, visit www.SageSure.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

(859) 803-6597

jen@stnickmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ce3eb58-d86a-4f83-938c-75028e70567a