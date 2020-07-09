SAN FRANCISCO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Tech media brands, InformationWeek and ITPro Today, today announced findings from their latest research survey the 2020 State of Artificial Intelligence. The team surveyed technology decision makers across North American companies to uncover the ways organizations are approaching and implementing emerging technologies – specifically artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) – in order to grow and get ahead of the competition.
Key Findings in the 2020 State of Artificial Intelligence
2020 State of Artificial Intelligence Report Methodology
The survey collected opinions from nearly 300 business professionals at companies engaged with AI-related projects. Nearly 90% of respondents have an IT or technology-related job function, such as application development, security, Internet of Things, networking, cloud, or engineering. Just over half of respondents work in a management capacity, with titles such as C-level executive, director, manager, or vice president. One half are from large companies with 1,000 or more employees, and 20% work at companies with 100 to 999 employees.
About Informa Tech
Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.
