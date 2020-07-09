New York, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Medical Plastic Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05930656/?utm_source=GNW



According to a new market report, the growth of the global medical plastic market looks promising with opportunities in the medical device market. The global medical plastic market is expected to reach an estimated $31.5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for development of patient-specific implants and 3D printed devices, increasing adoption of medical polymers due to low prices and versatility, growing healthcare investments in emerging economies, and increasing use of home healthcare and self-medication.



Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes adoption of engineering polymers, increasing use of polyolefins, and adoption of bioresorbable polymers.



The study includes a trend and forecast for the global medical plastic market by technology, application, and region as follows:



By Technology [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Kilotons) from 2014 – 2025]:

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Engineering Plastics

• Polystyrene

• Polyester

• Polycarbonate

• Polyurethane

• Acrylics



By Application [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Kilotons) from 2014 – 2025]:

• Disposables

• Drug Delivery System

• Diagnostic Instruments

• Surgical Instruments

• Cathters

• Medical Bags

• Implants



By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Kilotons) from 2014 – 2025]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• The Rest of the World

• Brazil

Some of the medical plastic companies profiled in this report include Solvay, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, and Dow Chemical Corporation.

The analyst forecasts that polyvinyl chloride will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it is easily sterilized and re-used with steam, ethylene oxide, and radiation.



Within this market, disposables will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to developing prominence of the medical devices such as hypodermic needles and cleaning gloves.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period and APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to robust growth of the medical industry coupled with rising healthcare expenditure.



Features of Medical plastic Market

• Market Size Estimates: Medical plastic market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Medical plastic market size by various segments, such as technology, application, and regions in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Medical plastic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different technology, application, and regions for medical plastic market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the medical plastic market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global medical plastic market by technology (polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, polypropylene, engineering plastics, polystyrene, polyester, polycarbonate, polyurethane, and acrylics), application (disposables, drug delivery system, diagnostic instruments, surgical instruments, catheters, medical bags, and implants), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities did take place in the last five years in this market?







