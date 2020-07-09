EDMONTON, Alberta, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada commends the Government of Alberta for introducing new labour legislation this week that will help restaurants continue contributing to the province’s economic recovery.

“The proposed changes in the Restoring Balance in Alberta’s Workplaces Act will provide foodservice businesses with more simple, fair and flexible labour policies, which will help them remain operational and bring more Albertans back to work,” said Mark von Schellwitz, Restaurants Canada Vice President, Western Canada. “Our members tell us operating under ongoing restrictions is a challenge and reducing red tape wherever possible can make these extraordinary times much easier to navigate.”

“This is only the beginning of what will be a long and difficult road to recovery for our industry,” he added. “We appreciate the Alberta government listening to the concerns of small businesses like restaurants as they continue to do their part to rebuild the economy and revive neighbourhoods.”

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alberta’s foodservice sector was a $12 billion industry, directly employing 150,000 people, providing the province’s number one source of first jobs and serving 2.8 million customers every day. Alberta’s foodservice industry has since lost at least 70,000 jobs and is on track to lose between $2.9 billion to $5.8 billion in annual sales compared to 2019, due to the impacts of COVID-19.

