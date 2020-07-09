New York, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05930654/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global aerospace lightning strike protection market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, regional, and military aircraft markets. The global aerospace lightning strike protection market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led COVID -19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2% to 4% from 2019 to 2025. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing penetration of composites in aircraft programs, proliferating aircraft deliveries, and aviation regulations and certification standards regarding the use of Lightning Strike Protection (LSP) in aircraft.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of light weight LSP materials, nano-enhanced lightning strike protection, and replacing metals structures with composites. Dexmet Corporation, GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG, and Astroseal Products Mfg. Inc. are among the major suppliers of LSP materials.



The study includes a forecast for the global aerospace LSP market by type and region as follows:



By Type (Value ($ million) and Volume ( million sq. ft.) from 2014 to 2025):

• Expanded Foil

• Interwoven Wire

• Coating and Painting

• Metallized Fabrics and Fibers

• Lightning Diverter Strips

• Others



By Region (Value ($ million) and Volume (million sq. ft.) from 2014 to 2025):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

Some of the aerospace lightning strike protection company profiles in this report include Dexmet Corporation, GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG, Technical Fibre Products Inc, Astroseal Products Mfg. Inc., Lord Corporation, and Lightning Diversion system.



The analyst forecasts that expanded foil will remain the largest segment in the aerospace lightning strike protection market due to several advantages over other lightning strike protection technologies, such as conductivity, formability, low maintenance, lightweight, and good corrosion resistance.



North America will remain the largest region and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to growth in its aerospace composites market.



Features of the Global Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection Market

• Market Size Estimates: Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume shipments (M Sq Ft). .

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: The aerospace lightning strike protection market size by various segments, such as product type, and regions in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Aerospace Lightning Strike Protection market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different type of products, and regions of the aerospace lightning strike protection market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the aerospace lightning strike protection market.

• Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global aerospace LSP market by type (expanded foil, interwoven wires, metallized fabrics and fibers, coating and painting, lightning diverter strips, and others) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the aerospace lightning strike protection market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the aerospace lightning strike protection market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this aerospace lightning strike protection market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the aerospace lightning strike protection market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the aerospace lightning strike protection market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the aerospace lightning strike protection market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the aerospace lightning strike protection market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05930654/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001