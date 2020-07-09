VAUGHAN, Ontario, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEVLOC Management Inc. (the “Company”), a registered Exempt Market Dealer, is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Virtus Capital Management Inc.



This name change will better reflect the Company’s affiliation with the Virtus Financial Group of Companies Inc. (“Virtus Financial Group”), all under the direction of its CEO Aurelio Baglione. The Virtus Financial Group operates various entities including property management, is an issuer of exempt market securities, and owns over 1,000,000 square feet of income-producing real estate in Canada and the United States.

Following the appointment of its new CEO, Aurelio Baglione, and an office relocation last fall, this name change marks a new chapter in the Company’s growth and development. It opens doors so the company will be able to continue its expansion with access to the extensive resources of Virtus Financial Group. Along with the name change, the Company is adopting a new logo and is launching a new website: www.virtuscapitalmgmt.com . This new website is currently under construction and is expected to be ‘live’ within the coming days.

The immediate synergies have resulted in the launching of the Virtus Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). "We are excited about the timely opportunities we are seeing in the market to acquire income producing properties," says Virtus Financial Group CEO, Aurelio Baglione, of the company’s decision to launch the REIT. Virtus REIT offers investors the opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing properties to be purchased in Canada and the United States.

About Virtus Capital Management Inc. (formerly STEVLOC Management Inc.)