The global organic fruit and nut farming market is expected to grow from $16.75 billion in 2019 and to $18.38 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.72%. The growth is mainly due to the change in perception towards the type of food intake in general and growing health consciousness. The market is expected to reach $25.91 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 12.12%.



The organic fruit and nut farming market consists of sales of organic fruits and nuts and related services. Organic fruit and nut farming is a growing practice without the need for artificial pesticides, herbicides and chemicals. Organic fruit and nut processing avoids the use of many inputs related to conventional farming, most importantly, synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, and relies on several variables, such as crop rotations, green manures, crop residues, green manures, legumes, animal manures, and organic waste from off-farm.



The organic fruit and nut farming market covered in this report is segmented by product type into orange groves, citrus groves, non-citrus fruit, nuts, others. It is also segmented by farming type into pure organic farming, integrated organic farming, and by distribution channel into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, others.



The production of organic crops in the vertical farming method is a key trend in the organic fruit and nuts farming market. The method of cultivating crops indoor by utilizing vertical space to enhance growth is known as vertical farming. A vertical farm will increase food production per acre of land and by sitting near an urban environment, this can minimize long distribution chains and get fresher food to consumers’ tables. Using this process, a US-based company, Plenty, produces fruit and vegetables and the company is building a 100,000 square foot vertical farming warehouse. This farm is planned to generate 4.5 million pounds of greens each year.



In June 2017, the San Francisco-based field-scale vertical farming company, Plenty, acquired Bright Agrotech LLC for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will help Plenty realize its plans to build field-scale indoor farms around the world, bringing the highest quality produce and healthy diets to everyone’s budget. Bright Agrotech LLC is a vertical farming company based out of Laramie, Wyoming.



The increasing demand for organic food is a key factor driving the growth of the organic fruit and nut farming market. One of the most important realization worldwide during the COVID 19 pandemic is the need to develop strong immunity as a potential barrier against deadly viruses. With plenty of antioxidants and nutrients, organic food offers one of the best ways to enhance immunity. So, consumers are willing to purchase and even pay an additional price for organic food. In 2020, the global organic food industry will be experiencing rapid growth as customers continue to recognize immunity as essential weaponry. Therefore, this increasing demand for organic food is expected to drive the growth of the organic fruit and nut farming market.





