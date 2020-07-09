MINNEAPOLIS, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (“Inspire”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”), announced today the appointment of Georgia Garinois-Melenikiotou to the Board of Directors. Ms. Garinois-Melenikiotou brings a wealth of expertise in global consumer marketing, as well as broad corporate management experience through various senior level roles at multinational companies, including Estée Lauder and Johnson & Johnson.



Inspire also announced that Mudit Jain, Founding General Partner of Strategic Healthcare Investment Partners and General Partner/Managing Director at Synergy Life Sciences Partners, will be retiring from the Inspire board at the end of July 2020. Mr. Jain joined the Inspire board in May 2009 following Synergy serving as the lead investor in the Company’s Series B financing.

“As our business evolves and we continue to focus on long-term growth, broadening the expertise on our board is necessary to guide and optimize our corporate strategy,” stated Tim Herbert, Inspire President and CEO. “Georgia has unique experience in global consumer marketing and business operations that will translate effectively into today’s medical technology market. We look forward to her contributions to our board as we continue to identify innovative marketing strategies for our Inspire therapy. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to Mudit for his critical support during Inspire’s formative years. His counsel and expertise helped lay the groundwork for the outstanding business we have built today.”

Most recently, Ms. Garinois-Melenikiotou led Estée Lauder's global marketing function as Executive Vice President for Corporate Marketing where she was a member of Estee Lauder’s Executive Leadership team. Ms. Garinois-Melenikiotou reported directly to the CEO and led the company’s consumer insights, analytics, digital marketing, media, global customer care, local relevancy, and brand equity development centers of excellence across the world, and was instrumental in operationalizing the company’s digital-first strategy and plan. Previously, she served in various senior marketing and management roles with increasing responsibility over a 26-year period at Johnson & Johnson and helped establish the company’s global beauty business. As President of Beauty Global Business Unit Strategy and New Growth, Ms. Garinois-Melenikiotou was responsible for developing and implementing the unit’s growth strategy and led global growth initiatives in priority emerging markets, new platforms, new beauty categories, and new channels.

Ms. Garinois-Melenikiotou earned an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the National Technical Institute of Athens.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com .

