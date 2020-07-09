VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held in Vancouver, British Columbia on July 9th, 2020. The shareholders approved all motions put forth at the Meeting including the re-appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors, and the confirmation of the Company's Stock Option Plan.



The shareholders re-elected David Grenville Thomas, Gareth Thomas, Hannah McDonald, Victor Tanaka and Shaun Pollard to the Company's Board of Directors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

