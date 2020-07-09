MCLEAN, Va., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: GAIN) (“Gladstone Investment”) announced today that on July 6, 2020, it partnered with KCM Capital Partners, LLC (“KCM Capital”), and members of the company’s executive management, in the acquisition of Mason West, LLC and AJ Engineering, LLC (collectively, “Mason West”). Gladstone Investment provided equity and senior secured debt to complete the transaction.



Headquartered in Placentia, CA, Mason West is the leading provider of engineered seismic restraint and vibration isolation products to mechanical, electrical, and plumbing contractors in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. By combining a best-in-class product suite, engineering expertise, and steel fabrication, Mason West’s turnkey approach brings substantial value to its customers.

“Operating within a mission-critical and highly regulated environment, Mason West’s commitment to quality and customer service sets it apart from its peers. We are very excited to partner with KCM Capital and the talented team at Mason West and look forward to helping the company as it enters its next phase of growth,” said Peter Roushdy, Managing Director of Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Additional information on the transaction can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com .

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Gladstone Investment and Mason West and its management team, and the ability of Gladstone Investment and Mason West to grow and expand are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Investment's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Investment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Investment undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

