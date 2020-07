TORONTO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealnet Capital Corp. (“Dealnet” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: DLS) announced its head office move to The Exchange Tower (130 King Street West, PO Box 158, Suite 501, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1C7). At the current time, there are government restrictions on opening offices in downtown Toronto.



"Despite numerous challenges presented by COVID-19, the Dealnet team moved our head office to The Exchange Tower before our existing lease expired” said Brent Houlden, Dealnet's Chief Executive Officer. "The new office layout was set up to allow sufficient ‘social distancing’ space for the safety of our staff”.

About Dealnet Capital Corp.

Dealnet is the parent company of subsidiaries operating in two market segments, consumer finance and call centre. The Company operates in the consumer finance segment in Canada through EcoHome Financial Inc. (“EcoHome”) and its call centre segment under the One Contact banner (“One Contact”).

EcoHome is a specialty finance company serving the $20 billion Canadian home improvement finance market. EcoHome develops and supports consumer sales financing programs for approved dealers and distributors under agreements with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that supply a wide range of home improvement products to the retail market. Through a dealer network, EcoHome underwrites, originates, funds and services the prime quality loans and leases that homeowners need to finance the acquisition and installation of capital assets that improve the quality, comfort and safety of their homes.

One Contact offers customer support services to third-party institutions across Canada and the U.S. and to EcoHome.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Contact Information

Brent Houlden

Chief Executive Officer

(905) 695-8557 ext.1145

bhoulden@dealnetcapital.com Michael Koshan

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

(905) 695-8557 ext. 1113

mkoshan@dealnetcapital.com