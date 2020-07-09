DELSON, Quebec, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2020. The Company reported a net income of $3.4 million or $0.40 per share compared to a net income of $1.9 million or $0.22 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $103.8 million compared to $123.7 million last year. Sales in Canada decreased 15% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 18% (on a Canadian dollar basis) and export sales decreased 35% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses decreased overall by $6.2 million.

For the six months ended May 31, 2020, the Company reported a net income of $1.3 million or $0.16 per share compared to a net income of $0.3 million or $0.04 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $192.6 million compared to $211.9 million last year. Sales in Canada decreased 8% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 11% (on a Canadian dollar basis) and export sales decreased 26% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses decreased overall by $5.0 million.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company implemented rigorous hygiene practices and physical distancing measures in its workplaces to mitigate health risks to its employees, business partners and communities where it operates. Although the Company was able to keep most of its facilities opened during the COVID-19 pandemic relying on exemptions from mandatory closures for essential products and services. The Company also implemented a number of cost-reduction measures such as reduced expenses related to non-essential travel and has temporarily reduced its workforce. Furthermore, the Company benefited from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy that contributed in particular to maintaining jobs relating to the production and distribution of essential services.

“Our result in the second quarter is as a result of unforeseen pandemic circumstances combined with a contrasting, unprecedented surge in seasonal demand.’’

Despite the fact that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming months remain unpredictable, we expect to continue generating positive cash flows from our operating activities.

Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.

GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three and six months ended May 31, 2020 and 2019
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
 
 For the three months endedFor the six months ended
 May 31
2020		May 31
2019		May 31
2020		May 31
2019
 $$$$
     
Sales 103,763 123,713192,619 211,866
Expenses    
Cost of goods sold84,238 100,007155,718 171,248
Selling, administrative and general expenses14,060 20,26033,578 38,627
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment5 -(10)7
Net financial costs739 8631,473 1,554
 99,042 121,130190,759 211,436
     
Earnings before income taxes4,721 2,5831,860 430
     
Income taxes1,322 728521 125
     
Total comprehensive income3,399 1,8551,339 305
     
     
Net earnings per share – Basic0.40 0.22 0.16 0.04
Net earnings per share – Diluted0.400.210.160.03
 


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited 
  
 As atAs atAs at
 May 31
2020		November 30
2019		May 31
2019
 $$$
Assets    
Current Assets   
Cash1,854 2,3642,942
Trade and other receivables69,531 48,49875,939
Income taxes receivable- -142
Inventories92,071 87,339108,594
Prepaid expenses1,469 2,5632,626
Total Current Assets164,925 140,764190,243
    
Non-Current Assets   
Property, plant and equipment31,992 32,83833,186
Intangible assets3,600 3,9274,145
Right-of-use assets15,723 --
Defined benefit plan asset2,198 2,2222,702
Investment in a joint venture25 2525
Other assets753 805849
Total Non-Current Assets54,291 39,81740,907
Total Assets219,216 180,581231,150
    
Liabilities   
Current liabilities   
Bank indebtedness43,562 31,20468,000
Trade and other payables40,492 29,04845,696
Income taxes payable164 734-
Provision1,4961,470336
Dividend payable-856-
Current portion of lease liabilities4,2421515
Total Current Liabilities89,95663,327114,047
    
Non-Current Liabilities   
Provision- -1,324
Lease liabilities14,9752836
Deferred income taxes2,269 3,2093,652
Defined benefit plan obligation692609125
Total Non-Current Liabilities17,9363,8465,137
Total Liabilities107,89267,173119,184
    
Shareholders’ Equity   
Share capital9,424 9,4249,152
Retained earnings101,900103,984102,814
 111,324113,408111,966
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity219,216180,581231,150
 


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three and six months ended May 31, 2020 and 2019
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
  
 For the three months ended
 For the six months ended
 
 May 31
2020		 May 31
2019		 May 31
2020		 May 31
2019		 
 
 $ $ $ $ 
Operating Activities    
Net earnings3,399 1,855 1,339 305 
Adjustments for:    
Depreciation and amortization of:    
Property, plant and equipment673 684 1,324 1,380 
Right-of-use assets1,088 - 2,181 - 
Intangible assets182 172 363 343 
Accretion expense on provision18  4 36 7 
Decrease in provision- - (10)- 
Income taxes1,322  728 521  125 
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment5 - (10)7 
Interest expense315  623 638  1,105 
Interest on lease liabilities174  - 353  - 
Funding in deficit of pension plan expense54  36 106  71 
Other assets- - - 67 
Other41 - 41 - 
 7,271 4,102 6,882 3,410 
     
Changes in non-cash working capital items(538)(13,424)(13,154)(25,205)
Interest paid(271)(725)(619)(1,211)
Income taxes paid(62)(223)(1,091)(676)
 (871)(14,372)(14,864)(27,092)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 6,400 (10,270)(7,982)(23,682)
     
Financing Activities    
Net (decrease) increase in bank loans(2,000)5,000 (5,000)2,000 
Net increase in banker’s acceptances3,000 10,000 16,000 25,000 
Payment of lease liabilities(1,309)(2)(2,642)(6)
Dividend Paid(856)(851)(1,712)(851)
 (1,165)14,147 6,646 26,143 
     
Investing Activities    
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(149)87 (510)(225)
Increase in intangible assets(36)(26)(36)(45)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment(2)- 14 8 
 (187)61 (532)(262)
     
Net cash inflow (outflow)5,048 3,938 (1,868)2,199 
Cash position, beginning of period(5,756)(996)1,160  743 
Cash position, end of period(708)2,942 (708)2,942 
     
Cash position is comprised of:    
Cash1,854 2,942 1,854 2,942 
Bank overdraft(2,562)- (2,562)- 
 (708)2,942 (708)2,942 
 


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders’ Equity 
For the six months ended May 31, 2020 and 2019
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited 
    
 ShareRetainedTotal
CapitalEarnings
   $$$
    
Balance as at November 30, 2018 9,152103,711112,863
    
Net earnings-305305
    
Total comprehensive income-305305
    
Transactions with owners of the Company   
    
Dividend -(851)(851)
Modification of share-based payment-(351)(351)
    
Balance as at May 31, 20199,152102,814111,966
    
    
Balance as at November 30, 20199,424103,984113,408
    
IFRS 16 adoption adjustment, net of taxes of $940 -(2,567)(2,567)
    
Balance as at December 1, 2019 9,424101,417110,841
    
Net earnings-1,3391,339
    
Total comprehensive income-1,3391,339
    
Transactions with owners of the Company   
  
  
Dividend -(856)(856)
    
Balance as at May 31, 20209,424101,900111,324
 


