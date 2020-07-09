DELSON, Quebec, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2020. The Company reported a net income of $3.4 million or $0.40 per share compared to a net income of $1.9 million or $0.22 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $103.8 million compared to $123.7 million last year. Sales in Canada decreased 15% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 18% (on a Canadian dollar basis) and export sales decreased 35% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses decreased overall by $6.2 million.



For the six months ended May 31, 2020, the Company reported a net income of $1.3 million or $0.16 per share compared to a net income of $0.3 million or $0.04 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $192.6 million compared to $211.9 million last year. Sales in Canada decreased 8% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States decreased 11% (on a Canadian dollar basis) and export sales decreased 26% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses decreased overall by $5.0 million.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company implemented rigorous hygiene practices and physical distancing measures in its workplaces to mitigate health risks to its employees, business partners and communities where it operates. Although the Company was able to keep most of its facilities opened during the COVID-19 pandemic relying on exemptions from mandatory closures for essential products and services. The Company also implemented a number of cost-reduction measures such as reduced expenses related to non-essential travel and has temporarily reduced its workforce. Furthermore, the Company benefited from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy that contributed in particular to maintaining jobs relating to the production and distribution of essential services.

“Our result in the second quarter is as a result of unforeseen pandemic circumstances combined with a contrasting, unprecedented surge in seasonal demand.’’

Despite the fact that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming months remain unpredictable, we expect to continue generating positive cash flows from our operating activities.

Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GDL.



GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three and six months ended May 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Unaudited For the three months ended For the six months ended May 31

2020 May 31

2019 May 31

2020 May 31

2019 $ $ $ $ Sales 103,763 123,713 192,619 211,866 Expenses Cost of goods sold 84,238 100,007 155,718 171,248 Selling, administrative and general expenses 14,060 20,260 33,578 38,627 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 5 - (10) 7 Net financial costs 739 863 1,473 1,554 99,042 121,130 190,759 211,436 Earnings before income taxes 4,721 2,583 1,860 430 Income taxes 1,322 728 521 125 Total comprehensive income 3,399 1,855 1,339 305 Net earnings per share – Basic 0.40 0.22 0.16 0.04 Net earnings per share – Diluted 0.40 0.21 0.16 0.03





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited As at As at As at May 31

2020 November 30

2019 May 31

2019 $ $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 1,854 2,364 2,942 Trade and other receivables 69,531 48,498 75,939 Income taxes receivable - - 142 Inventories 92,071 87,339 108,594 Prepaid expenses 1,469 2,563 2,626 Total Current Assets 164,925 140,764 190,243 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 31,992 32,838 33,186 Intangible assets 3,600 3,927 4,145 Right-of-use assets 15,723 - - Defined benefit plan asset 2,198 2,222 2,702 Investment in a joint venture 25 25 25 Other assets 753 805 849 Total Non-Current Assets 54,291 39,817 40,907 Total Assets 219,216 180,581 231,150 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 43,562 31,204 68,000 Trade and other payables 40,492 29,048 45,696 Income taxes payable 164 734 - Provision 1,496 1,470 336 Dividend payable - 856 - Current portion of lease liabilities 4,242 15 15 Total Current Liabilities 89,956 63,327 114,047 Non-Current Liabilities Provision - - 1,324 Lease liabilities 14,975 28 36 Deferred income taxes 2,269 3,209 3,652 Defined benefit plan obligation 692 609 125 Total Non-Current Liabilities 17,936 3,846 5,137 Total Liabilities 107,892 67,173 119,184 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,424 9,424 9,152 Retained earnings 101,900 103,984 102,814 111,324 113,408 111,966 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 219,216 180,581 231,150





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three and six months ended May 31, 2020 and 2019

(in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited For the three months ended

For the six months ended

May 31

2020 May 31

2019 May 31

2020 May 31

2019 $ $ $ $ Operating Activities Net earnings 3,399 1,855 1,339 305 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 673 684 1,324 1,380 Right-of-use assets 1,088 - 2,181 - Intangible assets 182 172 363 343 Accretion expense on provision 18 4 36 7 Decrease in provision - - (10 ) - Income taxes 1,322 728 521 125 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 5 - (10 ) 7 Interest expense 315 623 638 1,105 Interest on lease liabilities 174 - 353 - Funding in deficit of pension plan expense 54 36 106 71 Other assets - - - 67 Other 41 - 41 - 7,271 4,102 6,882 3,410 Changes in non-cash working capital items (538 ) (13,424 ) (13,154 ) (25,205 ) Interest paid (271 ) (725 ) (619 ) (1,211 ) Income taxes paid (62 ) (223 ) (1,091 ) (676 ) (871 ) (14,372 ) (14,864 ) (27,092 ) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 6,400 (10,270 ) (7,982 ) (23,682 ) Financing Activities Net (decrease) increase in bank loans (2,000 ) 5,000 (5,000 ) 2,000 Net increase in banker’s acceptances 3,000 10,000 16,000 25,000 Payment of lease liabilities (1,309 ) (2 ) (2,642 ) (6 ) Dividend Paid (856 ) (851 ) (1,712 ) (851 ) (1,165 ) 14,147 6,646 26,143 Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (149 ) 87 (510 ) (225 ) Increase in intangible assets (36 ) (26 ) (36 ) (45 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment (2 ) - 14 8 (187 ) 61 (532 ) (262 ) Net cash inflow (outflow) 5,048 3,938 (1,868 ) 2,199 Cash position, beginning of period (5,756 ) (996 ) 1,160 743 Cash position, end of period (708 ) 2,942 (708 ) 2,942 Cash position is comprised of: Cash 1,854 2,942 1,854 2,942 Bank overdraft (2,562 ) - (2,562 ) - (708 ) 2,942 (708 ) 2,942





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders’ Equity For the six months ended May 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited Share Retained Total Capital Earnings $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2018 9,152 103,711 112,863 Net earnings - 305 305 Total comprehensive income - 305 305 Transactions with owners of the Company Dividend - (851) (851) Modification of share-based payment - (351) (351) Balance as at May 31, 2019 9,152 102,814 111,966 Balance as at November 30, 2019 9,424 103,984 113,408 IFRS 16 adoption adjustment, net of taxes of $940 - (2,567) (2,567) Balance as at December 1, 2019 9,424 101,417 110,841 Net earnings - 1,339 1,339 Total comprehensive income - 1,339 1,339 Transactions with owners of the Company Dividend - (856) (856) Balance as at May 31, 2020 9,424 101,900 111,324



