TORONTO, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angus Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: GUS) (“Angus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Marie-Josée Audet of Marrelli Support Services Inc. has been appointed Chief Financial Officer.



Ms. Marie-Josée Audet, an employee of Marrelli Support Services Inc., is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant and has a Master of Business Administration with specialization in management of small and medium business. She has provided financial services primarily to junior exploration companies for the past twelve years at Marrelli Support Services Inc. and worked previously at McCarney Greenwood LLP for two years where she acquired auditing experience mainly with junior exploration companies.

Ms. Audet is succeeding Seema Sindwani in this role.

About Angus Ventures:

Angus Ventures is a Canadian gold exploration company with a 205-square-kilometres land package located in north-central Ontario approximately 50 kilometres west of the town of Wawa and lies between Wesdome Gold Mines’ two producing mines.

Forward-Looking Statements

