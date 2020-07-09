New York, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global FPSO Industry Outlook, 2020-2025 - Petrobras Drives Global Upcoming FPSO Deployments" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05930859/?utm_source=GNW





Among countries, Brazil continues to lead with 18 FPSOs to be deployed by 2025, followed by the UK with five. Among operators globally, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Modec Inc and SBM Offshore NV lead the deployment of planned and announced FPSOs during the period, 2020-2025.



Scope

- Count of FPSOs that were brought online from 2015 to 2019 by key regions globally

- Outlook of FPSOs that would be brought online by 2025 by key countries and operators in a region

- Details of major planned and announced FPSOs globally up to 2025

- Recent developments and contracts of FPSOs by key regions, wherever available

- Impact of COVID-19 on global FPSO industry



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on the planned and announced FPSO projects globally

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong FPSO data

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about planned and announced FPSOs globally

- Assess your competitor’s planned and announced FPSOs and crude and natural gas production capacities

- Be informed about recent developments and contracts in the global FPSO industry

