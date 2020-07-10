New York, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Cells and Modules Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817586/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 1.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Solar Cells and Modules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.17% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.3% and 0.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -0.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 168-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BYD Co., Ltd.

Canadian Solar, Inc.

Chint Group

EGing Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd.

Elkem Silicones, A Bluestar Company

First Solar, Inc.

GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd.

Hanwha Corporation

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Shunfeng Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

ReneSola Ltd.

Risen Energy Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Solar Frontier K.K

SunPower Corporation

Trina Solar Ltd.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co., Ltd.







