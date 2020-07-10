New York, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817576/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Tempered, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$12.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Laminated segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.7% share of the global Automotive Glass market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Automotive Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Products Segment Corners a 17.7% Share in 2020
In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 466-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Introduction to Automotive Glass
Types of Automotive Glass
Automotive Glass: Evolution
Automotive Glass Market: A Prelude
Automotive Glass Market: Overview
Automotive Glass Market in the United States
Automotive Glass Market in Europe
Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market
Key Players of the Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Market Share by Region
Automotive Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Automotive Glass Market Dynamics
Automotive Glass Market Trends
Latest Developments
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
