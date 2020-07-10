New York, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Improvement Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817573/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the period 2020-2027.DIY, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$812.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the DIFM segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.9% share of the global Home Improvement Products market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Home Improvement Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$218 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$211.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$211.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 413-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817573/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Home Improvement Products Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Home Improvement Products Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Home Improvement Products Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Home Improvement Products Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: DIY (Project) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: DIY (Project) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: DIY (Project) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: DIFM (Project) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: DIFM (Project) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: DIFM (Project) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Kitchen Improvement & Additions (End-Use) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Kitchen Improvement & Additions (End-Use)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 12: Kitchen Improvement & Additions (End-Use) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Bath Improvement & Additions (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Bath Improvement & Additions (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Bath Improvement & Additions (End-Use) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: System Upgrades (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: System Upgrades (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: System Upgrades (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Exterior Replacements (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Exterior Replacements (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Exterior Replacements (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Interior Replacements (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Interior Replacements (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Interior Replacements (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Property Improvements (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Property Improvements (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Property Improvements (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Disaster Repairs (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Disaster Repairs (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Disaster Repairs (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Home Improvement Products Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Home Improvement Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Project: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Home Improvement Products Market in the United States
by Project: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Home Improvement Products Market Share
Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Home Improvement Products Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Home Improvement Products Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Home Improvement Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Home Improvement Products Historic Market
Review by Project in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Home Improvement Products Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Project for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Home Improvement Products Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Home Improvement Products Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Home Improvement Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Home Improvement Products: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Project for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Home Improvement Products Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Project for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Home Improvement Products Market Share
Analysis by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Home
Improvement Products in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Japanese Home Improvement Products Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Home Improvement Products Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Home Improvement Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Project for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Home Improvement Products Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Home Improvement Products Market by Project:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Home Improvement Products in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Home Improvement Products Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Home Improvement Products Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Home Improvement Products Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Home Improvement Products Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Home Improvement Products Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Home Improvement Products Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Home Improvement Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project: 2020-2027
Table 62: Home Improvement Products Market in Europe in US$
Million by Project: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Home Improvement Products Market Share
Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Home Improvement Products Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: Home Improvement Products Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Home Improvement Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: Home Improvement Products Market in France by
Project: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: French Home Improvement Products Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Home Improvement Products Market Share
Analysis by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Home Improvement Products Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Home Improvement Products Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Home Improvement Products Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Home Improvement Products Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Project for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Home Improvement Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Home Improvement Products Market Share
Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Home Improvement Products Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Home Improvement Products Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Home Improvement Products Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Home Improvement Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Project for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Home Improvement Products Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Home Improvement Products Market by Project:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Italian Demand for Home Improvement Products in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Home Improvement Products Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Home Improvement Products Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Home Improvement Products:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Project for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Home Improvement Products Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Project for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Home Improvement Products Market Share
Analysis by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Home Improvement Products in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Home Improvement Products Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Home Improvement Products Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Home Improvement Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spanish Home Improvement Products Historic Market
Review by Project in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Home Improvement Products Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Project for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Spanish Home Improvement Products Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Home Improvement Products Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 96: Spanish Home Improvement Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Home Improvement Products Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Project: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Home Improvement Products Market in Russia by
Project: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Home Improvement Products Market Share
Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Russian Home Improvement Products Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Home Improvement Products Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Home Improvement Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project: 2020-2027
Table 104: Home Improvement Products Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Project: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Home Improvement Products Market
Share Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Home Improvement Products Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 107: Home Improvement Products Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Home Improvement Products Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Home Improvement Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 110: Home Improvement Products Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Home Improvement Products Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Home Improvement Products Market in Asia-Pacific by
Project: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Home Improvement Products Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Home Improvement Products Market Share
Analysis by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Home Improvement Products Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Home Improvement Products Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Home Improvement Products Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Home Improvement Products Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Project for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Home Improvement Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Home Improvement Products Market Share
Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Home Improvement Products Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Home Improvement Products Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Home Improvement Products Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Home Improvement Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Indian Home Improvement Products Historic Market
Review by Project in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Home Improvement Products Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Project for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 127: Indian Home Improvement Products Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Home Improvement Products Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 129: Indian Home Improvement Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Home Improvement Products Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Project for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Home Improvement Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019
Table 132: Home Improvement Products Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Home Improvement Products Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Home Improvement Products Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Home Improvement Products Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Home Improvement
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Project for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Home Improvement Products Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Project
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Home Improvement Products
Market Share Analysis by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Home Improvement Products in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Home Improvement Products
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Home Improvement Products Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Home Improvement Products Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 143: Home Improvement Products Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Home Improvement Products Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Home Improvement Products Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Project for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Home Improvement Products Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Home Improvement Products Market by
Project: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Home Improvement Products
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Home Improvement Products Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Home Improvement Products Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Home Improvement Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project: 2020-2027
Table 152: Home Improvement Products Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Project: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Home Improvement Products Market Share
Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Argentinean Home Improvement Products Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Home Improvement Products Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Home Improvement Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 157: Home Improvement Products Market in Brazil by
Project: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Home Improvement Products Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Home Improvement Products Market Share
Analysis by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Home Improvement Products Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Home Improvement Products Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Home Improvement Products Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 163: Home Improvement Products Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Project for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Home Improvement Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Home Improvement Products Market Share
Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Home Improvement Products Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Home Improvement Products Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 168: Home Improvement Products Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Home Improvement Products
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Project:
2020 to 2027
Table 170: Home Improvement Products Market in Rest of Latin
America by Project: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Home Improvement Products
Market Share Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Home Improvement Products
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Home Improvement Products Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 174: Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Home Improvement Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 176: Home Improvement Products Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Home Improvement Products Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Home Improvement Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: The Middle East Home Improvement Products Historic
Market by Project in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Home Improvement Products Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Project for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Home Improvement Products Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 182: Home Improvement Products Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Home Improvement Products Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Home Improvement Products: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Project for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Home Improvement Products Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Project for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Home Improvement Products Market Share
Analysis by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Home
Improvement Products in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Iranian Home Improvement Products Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Home Improvement Products Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Home Improvement Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project: 2020-2027
Table 191: Home Improvement Products Market in Israel in US$
Million by Project: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Home Improvement Products Market Share
Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Israeli Home Improvement Products Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 194: Home Improvement Products Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Home Improvement Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Home Improvement Products Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Project for the Period
2020-2027
Table 197: Home Improvement Products Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Home Improvement Products Market by
Project: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Home Improvement Products
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Home Improvement Products Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Home Improvement Products Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Home Improvement Products Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Project for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Home Improvement Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019
Table 204: Home Improvement Products Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Home Improvement Products Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Home Improvement Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Home Improvement Products Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Home Improvement Products Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Project for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Home Improvement Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Home Improvement Products Market
Share Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Home Improvement Products Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Home Improvement Products Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 213: Home Improvement Products Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 214: African Home Improvement Products Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Project: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Home Improvement Products Market in Africa by
Project: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: African Home Improvement Products Market Share
Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: African Home Improvement Products Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Home Improvement Products Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 219: Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 164
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817573/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: