2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Mens Branded Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.5% CAGR to reach US$176.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Womens Branded Apparel segment is readjusted to a revised 1.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 48.6% share of the global Branded Apparel market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Branded Apparel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$167.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.13% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$127.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0% and 1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$127.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Childrens Branded Apparel Segment Corners a 20.8% Share in 2020

In the global Childrens Branded Apparel segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$97.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$108.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$88.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 545-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adidas AG

Adidas America Inc.

Arvind Limited

Benetton Group Srl

Boardriders, Inc. (Quiksilver)

Calvin Klein, Inc.

Carhartt, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc.

Chanel SA

Christian Dior SA

Dolce & Gabbana Srl

ESPRIT Holdings Ltd.

Gap Inc.

Gianni Versace S.r.l.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

Giorgio Armani SpA

Givenchy Paris

Goldwin Inc.

Guess, Inc.

Gunze Limited

Helly Hansen AS

Hollister Co.

Hugo Boss AG

J.Crew Group, Inc.

Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc.

Lacoste SA

Lands End, Inc.

Levi Strauss & Co.

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Marks and Spencer plc

Moschino SpA

Mothercare PLC

Nike, Inc.

Oscar de la Renta LLC

Perry Ellis International, Inc.

PVH Corp.

Raymond Limited

Target Corporation

Ted Baker plc

The TJX Companies, Inc.

TYR Sport, Inc.

VF Corporation

Victoria’s Secret

Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co. - Walls Outdoor Goods







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Branded Apparel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 2: Branded Apparel Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Branded Apparel Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Mens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Mens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Mens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Womens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Womens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Womens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Childrens Branded Apparel (Product Segment)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Childrens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Childrens Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Sports Branded Apparel (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Sports Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Sports Branded Apparel (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Branded Apparel Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Branded Apparel Market in the United States by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Branded Apparel Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: Branded Apparel Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Branded Apparel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Branded Apparel Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Branded Apparel Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Branded Apparel Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Branded Apparel Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Branded Apparel Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Branded Apparel Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Branded Apparel Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Branded Apparel Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Branded Apparel Market in France by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: French Branded Apparel Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Branded Apparel Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Branded Apparel Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Branded Apparel Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Branded Apparel: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Branded Apparel Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Branded Apparel Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Branded Apparel Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Branded Apparel Market in Russia by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Branded Apparel Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Branded Apparel Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Branded Apparel Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Branded Apparel Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Branded Apparel Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Branded Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Branded Apparel Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Branded Apparel Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Branded Apparel Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Branded Apparel Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Branded Apparel:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Branded Apparel Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Branded Apparel Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Branded Apparel Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Branded Apparel Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Branded Apparel Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Branded Apparel Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Branded Apparel Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 80: Branded Apparel Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Branded Apparel Market in Brazil by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Branded Apparel Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Branded Apparel Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Branded Apparel Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 89: Branded Apparel Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Branded Apparel Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Branded Apparel Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Branded Apparel Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Branded Apparel Historic Market by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Branded Apparel Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Branded Apparel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Branded Apparel Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Branded Apparel Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 101: Branded Apparel Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Branded Apparel Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Branded Apparel Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Branded Apparel Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Branded Apparel Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Branded Apparel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Branded Apparel Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Branded Apparel Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Branded Apparel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Branded Apparel Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Branded Apparel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Branded Apparel Market in Africa by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Branded Apparel Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 401

