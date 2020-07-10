New York, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800056/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Personal Monitoring Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$24 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Handheld Monitoring Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 53.4% share of the global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$13.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$13.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Area Monitoring Devices Segment Corners a 16.1% Share in 2020

In the global Area Monitoring Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

General Tools & Instruments LLC

L3 Narda-MITEQ

LAURUS Systems

Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Osun Technologies Inc.

Spectris PLC

Sper Scientific

TECPEL Co., Ltd.

TES Electrical Electronic Corporation

Wavecontrol S.L.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Burgeoning Demand for Electronic Devices from Industrial and

Residential Sectors Shapes Market Expansion

Explosion of IoT Devices Increases Exposure to Electromagnetic

Frequency (EMF) Radiation, Spurring Market Growth: Global IoT

Connected Devices Installed Base (In Million Units) by

Category for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Global Smart Home Device Shipments (In Million Units) by

Category for the Years 2018 and 2023

Growing Awareness of Health Risks Posed by Radiation Exposure

Drives Market Growth

Compliance with Expanding Regulatory Policies and Workplace

Safety Standards Augments Demand

Brief Details of Government Regulators and Organizations

Issuing Guidelines for Protection against Non Ionizing

Radiation

Military and Domestic Security Sector Fuel Significant Demand

in the Market

Adoption of Non Ionizing Imaging Modalities Widens Demand in

Healthcare

Brief Details of Regulations on Use of Diagnostic Devices Based

on Non Ionizing Radiation by Country/Region

Need for Heavy and Continuous R&D Investments to Limit Market

Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 43

