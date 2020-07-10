New York, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vertical Farming Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799909/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hydroponics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.7% CAGR to reach US$7.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aeroponics segment is readjusted to a revised 20.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.1% share of the global Vertical Farming market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 24.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Vertical Farming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$800.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.3% and 18% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Aquaponics Segment Corners a 8.7% Share in 2020
In the global Aquaponics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$193.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$506.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 16.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 208-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799909/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Vertical Farming Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Vertical Farming Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Vertical Farming Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Hydroponics (Growth Mechanism) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Hydroponics (Growth Mechanism) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Aeroponics (Growth Mechanism) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Aeroponics (Growth Mechanism) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Aquaponics (Growth Mechanism) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Aquaponics (Growth Mechanism) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Building Based Vertical Farming (Structure) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Building Based Vertical Farming (Structure) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Shipping Container Vertical Farming (Structure) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Shipping Container Vertical Farming (Structure)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020
VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Vertical Farming Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: United States Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown
by Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: United States Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Structure: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: United States Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown
by Structure: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Vertical Farming Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Growth Mechanism for 2020 and 2027
Table 19: Canadian Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Vertical Farming Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Structure for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Market for Vertical Farming: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Japanese Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis by
Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Japanese Market for Vertical Farming: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Structure for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Japanese Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis by
Structure: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Vertical Farming Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Growth Mechanism for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Chinese Vertical Farming Market by Growth Mechanism:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 27: Chinese Vertical Farming Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Structure for the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Chinese Vertical Farming Market by Structure:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Vertical Farming Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 29: European Vertical Farming Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: European Vertical Farming Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2020-2027
Table 32: European Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by
Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: European Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure: 2020-2027
Table 34: European Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by
Structure: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 35: Vertical Farming Market in France by Growth
Mechanism: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 36: French Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis by
Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Vertical Farming Market in France by Structure:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: French Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis by
Structure: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 39: Vertical Farming Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 40: German Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by
Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Vertical Farming Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Structure for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 42: German Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by
Structure: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Vertical Farming Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Growth Mechanism for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Italian Vertical Farming Market by Growth Mechanism:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 45: Italian Vertical Farming Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Structure for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Italian Vertical Farming Market by Structure:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Vertical Farming: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Growth
Mechanism for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: United Kingdom Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis
by Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Vertical Farming: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Structure for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: United Kingdom Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis
by Structure: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 51: Spanish Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2020 to 2027
Table 52: Vertical Farming Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Growth Mechanism for 2020 and 2027
Table 53: Spanish Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure: 2020 to 2027
Table 54: Vertical Farming Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Structure for 2020 and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Russian Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by
Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Russian Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Structure: 2020 to 2027
Table 58: Russian Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by
Structure: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2020-2027
Table 60: Rest of Europe Vertical Farming Market Share
Breakdown by Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Rest of Europe Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure: 2020-2027
Table 62: Rest of Europe Vertical Farming Market Share
Breakdown by Structure: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 65: Vertical Farming Market in Asia-Pacific by Growth
Mechanism: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis
by Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Vertical Farming Market in Asia-Pacific by Structure:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis
by Structure: 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 69: Vertical Farming Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 70: Australian Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by
Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 71: Vertical Farming Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Structure for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 72: Australian Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by
Structure: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 73: Indian Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Vertical Farming Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Growth Mechanism for 2020 and 2027
Table 75: Indian Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure: 2020 to 2027
Table 76: Vertical Farming Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Structure for 2020 and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 77: Vertical Farming Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 78: Vertical Farming Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Vertical Farming Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Structure for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Vertical Farming Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Structure: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vertical Farming:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Growth
Mechanism for the Period 2020-2027
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Market Share
Analysis by Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vertical Farming:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Structure for the Period 2020-2027
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Market Share
Analysis by Structure: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Latin American Vertical Farming Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 86: Latin American Vertical Farming Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 87: Latin American Vertical Farming Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism for the Period
2020-2027
Table 88: Latin American Vertical Farming Market by Growth
Mechanism: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 89: Latin American Vertical Farming Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Structure for the Period 2020-2027
Table 90: Latin American Vertical Farming Market by Structure:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 91: Argentinean Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2020-2027
Table 92: Argentinean Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown
by Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 93: Argentinean Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure: 2020-2027
Table 94: Argentinean Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown
by Structure: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 95: Vertical Farming Market in Brazil by Growth
Mechanism: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 96: Brazilian Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis by
Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Vertical Farming Market in Brazil by Structure:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Brazilian Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis by
Structure: 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 99: Vertical Farming Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 100: Mexican Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by
Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 101: Vertical Farming Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Structure for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 102: Mexican Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by
Structure: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 103: Rest of Latin America Vertical Farming Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism:
2020 to 2027
Table 104: Rest of Latin America Vertical Farming Market Share
Breakdown by Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 105: Rest of Latin America Vertical Farming Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Structure: 2020 to
2027
Table 106: Rest of Latin America Vertical Farming Market Share
Breakdown by Structure: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: The Middle East Vertical Farming Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 108: The Middle East Vertical Farming Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 109: The Middle East Vertical Farming Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Vertical Farming Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Growth Mechanism for
2020 and 2027
Table 111: The Middle East Vertical Farming Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure: 2020 to 2027
Table 112: Vertical Farming Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Structure for 2020 and
2027
IRAN
Table 113: Iranian Market for Vertical Farming: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 114: Iranian Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis by
Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Iranian Market for Vertical Farming: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Structure for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Iranian Vertical Farming Market Share Analysis by
Structure: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 117: Israeli Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2020-2027
Table 118: Israeli Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by
Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 119: Israeli Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Structure: 2020-2027
Table 120: Israeli Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by
Structure: 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 121: Saudi Arabian Vertical Farming Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism for the Period
2020-2027
Table 122: Saudi Arabian Vertical Farming Market by Growth
Mechanism: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 123: Saudi Arabian Vertical Farming Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Structure for the Period 2020-2027
Table 124: Saudi Arabian Vertical Farming Market by Structure:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 125: Vertical Farming Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Growth Mechanism for the Period 2020-2027
Table 126: Vertical Farming Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Vertical Farming Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Structure for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Vertical Farming Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Structure: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 129: Vertical Farming Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Growth Mechanism for the Period 2020-2027
Table 130: Rest of Middle East Vertical Farming Market Share
Breakdown by Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 131: Vertical Farming Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Structure for the Period 2020-2027
Table 132: Rest of Middle East Vertical Farming Market Share
Breakdown by Structure: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 133: African Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Growth Mechanism: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: African Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by
Growth Mechanism: 2020 VS 2027
Table 135: African Vertical Farming Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Structure: 2020 to 2027
Table 136: African Vertical Farming Market Share Breakdown by
Structure: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799909/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: