4 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Polypropylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach 84.2 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cumene segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 6% share of the global Propylene market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Propylene market in the U.S. is estimated at 29.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 25.7 Million Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 25.7 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.



Acrylonitrile Segment Corners a 7.9% Share in 2020

In the global Acrylonitrile segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 6.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 7.4 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 17.5 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 355-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

BP Europa SE

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

Dow Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries NV

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Propylene Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Propylene Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Propylene Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Propylene Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polypropylene (Derivative) World Market by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Polypropylene (Derivative) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Polypropylene (Derivative) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Cumene (Derivative) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Cumene (Derivative) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Cumene (Derivative) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Acrylonitrile (Derivative) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Acrylonitrile (Derivative) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Acrylonitrile (Derivative) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Alcohols (Derivative) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Alcohols (Derivative) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Alcohols (Derivative) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Derivatives (Derivative) World Market by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Derivatives (Derivative) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Derivatives (Derivative) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Automotive (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Automotive (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Construction (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Construction (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Textiles (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric Tons by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Textiles (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Textiles (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Packaging (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Packaging (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Packaging (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Propylene Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Propylene Market Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Propylene Market in the United States by Derivative:

A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Propylene Latent Demand Forecasts in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Propylene Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 39: Propylene Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Propylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Propylene Historic Market Review by

Derivative in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 42: Propylene Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Propylene Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Propylene Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Propylene Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Propylene: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Propylene Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Propylene Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Propylene

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Propylene Market in Metric Tons by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 51: Propylene Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Propylene Market Growth Prospects in Metric

Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Propylene Historic Market Analysis in China in Metric

Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Propylene Market by Derivative: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Propylene in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Propylene Market Review in China in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Propylene Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Propylene Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Propylene Market Demand Scenario in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Propylene Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Propylene Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Propylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020-2027



Table 62: Propylene Market in Europe in Metric Tons by

Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Propylene Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: Propylene Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Propylene Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Propylene Market in France by Derivative: Estimates

and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Propylene Historic Market Scenario in Metric

Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Propylene Market Share Analysis by Derivative:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Propylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Propylene Historic Market Review in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Propylene Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Propylene Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: German Propylene Historic Market Analysis in Metric

Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Propylene Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: German Propylene Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Propylene Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Propylene Market Growth Prospects in Metric

Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Propylene Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Metric

Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Propylene Market by Derivative: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Propylene in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Propylene Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Propylene Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Propylene: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Propylene Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Propylene Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Propylene in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Propylene Market in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Propylene Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Propylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Propylene Historic Market Review by

Derivative in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 93: Propylene Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Derivative for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Propylene Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Propylene Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Propylene Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Propylene Market Estimates and Projections in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Propylene Market in Russia by Derivative: A Historic

Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Propylene Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Propylene Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 102: Propylene Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Propylene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020-2027



Table 104: Propylene Market in Rest of Europe in Metric Tons by

Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Propylene Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Propylene Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Propylene Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Propylene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Propylene Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Propylene Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Propylene Market in Asia-Pacific by Derivative:

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Propylene Historic Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Propylene Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Propylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Propylene Historic Market Review in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Propylene Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Propylene Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period

2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Propylene Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Propylene Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Propylene Market in Retrospect in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Propylene Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Propylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Propylene Historic Market Review by

Derivative in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 126: Propylene Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Propylene Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Propylene Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Propylene Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Propylene Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Propylene Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 132: Propylene Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Propylene Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Propylene Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Propylene Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Propylene: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Propylene Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Propylene Market Share Analysis

by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Propylene in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Propylene Market in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Propylene Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Propylene Market Trends by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027



Table 143: Propylene Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Propylene Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Propylene Market Growth Prospects in

Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Propylene Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Propylene Market by Derivative:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Propylene in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Propylene Market Review in Latin America in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Propylene Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020-2027



Table 152: Propylene Market in Argentina in Metric Tons by

Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Propylene Addressable Market Opportunity

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Propylene Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Propylene Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Propylene Market in Brazil by Derivative: Estimates

and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Propylene Historic Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Propylene Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Propylene Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Propylene Historic Market Review in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Propylene Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Propylene Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Propylene Historic Market Analysis in Metric

Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Propylene Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Propylene Market in Retrospect in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 168: Propylene Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Propylene Market Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Propylene Market in Rest of Latin America by

Derivative: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Propylene Market Share

Breakdown by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Propylene Latent Demand

Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Propylene Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 174: Propylene Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Propylene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Propylene Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Propylene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Propylene Historic Market by

Derivative in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 180: Propylene Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Derivative for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Propylene Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Propylene Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Propylene Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Propylene: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Propylene Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Propylene Market Share Analysis by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Propylene

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Propylene Market in Metric Tons by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 189: Propylene Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Propylene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020-2027



Table 191: Propylene Market in Israel in Metric Tons by

Derivative: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Propylene Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 194: Propylene Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Propylene Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Propylene Market Growth Prospects in

Metric Tons by Derivative for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Propylene Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Propylene Market by Derivative:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Propylene in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Propylene Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Propylene Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Propylene Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 204: Propylene Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Propylene Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Propylene Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Propylene Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Propylene Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Propylene Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Propylene Market Share Breakdown

by Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Propylene Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Propylene Market in Retrospect

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 213: Propylene Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Propylene Market Estimates and Projections

in Metric Tons by Derivative: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Propylene Market in Africa by Derivative: A Historic

Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Propylene Market Share Breakdown by

Derivative: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Propylene Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Propylene Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 219: Propylene Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 106

