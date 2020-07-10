New York, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alumina Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797877/?utm_source=GNW

7 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the period 2020-2027.Metallurgical Alumina, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.8% CAGR to reach 136.1 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Metallurgical Alumina segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.2% share of the global Alumina market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Alumina market in the U.S. is estimated at 35.8 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 29.7 Million Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 29.7 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 170-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alcoa Corporation

Alumina Limited

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

Hindalco Industries Limited

National Aluminum Company Ltd.

Rio Tinto plc

South32 Limited

United Company RUSAL







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Aluminum Sector - A Major Growth Driver

Aluminum Market to Remain in Good Health over Long-Term (Global)

Global Production and Reserve Scenario

Alumina Market

Import and Export Statistics

Global Competitor Market Shares

Alumina Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stable Economic Outlook to Sustain Demand for Aluminum

Aluminum Industry: Experiencing Extensive Consolidation

Aluminum Replacing Steel

Transportation - A Booming Market for Aluminum



Total Companies Profiled: 32

