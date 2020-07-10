New York, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Semiconductors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721277/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Building & Home Automation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.9% CAGR to reach US$43.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial Automation segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.6% share of the global Industrial Semiconductors market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Industrial Semiconductors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.52% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 9.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$18.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Medical Devices Segment Corners a 11.5% Share in 2020

In the global Medical Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 150-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Analog Devices Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

Nichia Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Xilinx Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Industrial Semiconductors: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Steady Growth Projected for Industrial Semiconductors over the

Coming Years

Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing

Regions

Favorable Macro Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Issues & Challenges Hampering Industry Prospects

Ongoing Trade War

A Brief Review of Recent Trade Actions

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products

Declining Margins

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Semiconductors Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA)

Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)

Microsemi Corporation (USA)

Micron Technology, Inc. (USA)

Nichia Corporation (Japan)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA)

Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd. (UK)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Xilinx, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Chip Technology Innovations: Cornerstone for Present & Future

Growth

Roll Out of Progressive SoC Designs Spurs Demand

ASICs Evolve into Critical Components in Industrial Electronics

Widening Role of MCUs Instigates Opportunities

Building & Home Automation: The Key Application Market for

Industrial Semiconductors

Building Automation Grabs the Attention of Industrial

Manufacturers

Systems, Equipment & Components in Building & Home Automation:

A Snapshot

Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Builds Conducive

Environment for Market Growth

HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation

Ecosystem

Widening Role of Process Control Equipment Opens Opportunities

Industrial Robotics Perk Up Demand

Key End-Use Sectors for Industrial Robots

Rising Significance of Machine Vision Technologies Creates

Significant Opportunities

Soaring Image of Sensor Platforms in Industrial Automation

Wireless Technologies Score Over Wired Sensor Solutions

Industrial M2M to Propagate Demand Expansion

Emerging IIoT Concept to Further Improve Market Prospects

Addressing the Emerging IoT Challenges

The Upcoming ’Smart Factory’ to Fuel Semiconductor Sales

Industry 4.0 Set to Promulgate the Smart Factory Concept

Proliferation of Wearable Devices in Industrial Facilities

Underpins Sales Growth

Increasing Use of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Drives

Momentum

A Peek into Healthcare Electronics Segments

Telehealth and Telemedicine Technologies

Portable Electronic Medical Devices

Personal/Home Health Devices

Assisted Living Devices

Patient Monitoring Systems, Diagnostics, and Therapy

Medical Imaging Equipment

Wireless Fitness Devices

Wearable Technology for Healthcare

Expanding Aerospace Sector Underpins Sales Growth

An Overview of Key Aerospace Segments

Commercial Aviation Segment

Air Freight Segment

Growth in Satellite Numbers and Complexity to Benefit Demand

for Semiconductors

Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case

Smart Grid Landscape: An Overview

Evolving Role of AMI & Smart Meters in Smart Grids

Upswing in LED Landscape Encourages Market Expansion

Change in Focus of LED Applications

Trends in SSL Research Bode Well

Rising Emphasis on 3D Printing Widens Market Prospects



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial Semiconductors Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial Semiconductors Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Industrial Semiconductors Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Building & Home Automation (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 5: Building & Home Automation (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Building & Home Automation (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 7: Industrial Automation (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Industrial Automation (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Industrial Automation (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Medical Devices (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Medical Devices (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Medical Devices (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Aerospace (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Aerospace (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Aerospace (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Semiconductors Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Industrial Semiconductors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Industrial Semiconductors Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: Industrial Semiconductors Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Industrial Semiconductors Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 23: Industrial Semiconductors Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Industrial Semiconductors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Semiconductors in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 26: Japanese Industrial Semiconductors Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Industrial Semiconductors Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Industrial Semiconductors in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Industrial Semiconductors Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Industrial Semiconductors Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Semiconductors Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Industrial Semiconductors Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Industrial Semiconductors Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Industrial Semiconductors Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Industrial Semiconductors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: Industrial Semiconductors Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Industrial Semiconductors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Industrial Semiconductors Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Industrial Semiconductors Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Industrial Semiconductors Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Industrial Semiconductors Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Industrial Semiconductors Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Industrial Semiconductors Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Industrial Semiconductors in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Industrial Semiconductors Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Industrial Semiconductors Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Semiconductors in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Industrial Semiconductors Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Industrial Semiconductors Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Industrial Semiconductors Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 50: Industrial Semiconductors Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Industrial Semiconductors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Industrial Semiconductors Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Industrial Semiconductors Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Industrial Semiconductors Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 55: Rest of World Industrial Semiconductors Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 56: Industrial Semiconductors Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of World Industrial Semiconductors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 57

