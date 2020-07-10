New York, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Semiconductors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721277/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Building & Home Automation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.9% CAGR to reach US$43.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial Automation segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.6% share of the global Industrial Semiconductors market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Industrial Semiconductors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.52% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 9.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$18.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Medical Devices Segment Corners a 11.5% Share in 2020
In the global Medical Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 150-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Industrial Semiconductors: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Steady Growth Projected for Industrial Semiconductors over the
Coming Years
Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors
Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing
Regions
Favorable Macro Scenario to Aid Market Expansion
Issues & Challenges Hampering Industry Prospects
Ongoing Trade War
A Brief Review of Recent Trade Actions
Prevalence of Unorganized Players
Counterfeit Products
Declining Margins
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Semiconductors Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
Intel Corporation (USA)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA)
Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)
Microsemi Corporation (USA)
Micron Technology, Inc. (USA)
Nichia Corporation (Japan)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA)
Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)
Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd. (UK)
Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)
Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
Xilinx, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Chip Technology Innovations: Cornerstone for Present & Future
Growth
Roll Out of Progressive SoC Designs Spurs Demand
ASICs Evolve into Critical Components in Industrial Electronics
Widening Role of MCUs Instigates Opportunities
Building & Home Automation: The Key Application Market for
Industrial Semiconductors
Building Automation Grabs the Attention of Industrial
Manufacturers
Systems, Equipment & Components in Building & Home Automation:
A Snapshot
Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Builds Conducive
Environment for Market Growth
HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation
Ecosystem
Widening Role of Process Control Equipment Opens Opportunities
Industrial Robotics Perk Up Demand
Key End-Use Sectors for Industrial Robots
Rising Significance of Machine Vision Technologies Creates
Significant Opportunities
Soaring Image of Sensor Platforms in Industrial Automation
Wireless Technologies Score Over Wired Sensor Solutions
Industrial M2M to Propagate Demand Expansion
Emerging IIoT Concept to Further Improve Market Prospects
Addressing the Emerging IoT Challenges
The Upcoming ’Smart Factory’ to Fuel Semiconductor Sales
Industry 4.0 Set to Promulgate the Smart Factory Concept
Proliferation of Wearable Devices in Industrial Facilities
Underpins Sales Growth
Increasing Use of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Drives
Momentum
A Peek into Healthcare Electronics Segments
Telehealth and Telemedicine Technologies
Portable Electronic Medical Devices
Personal/Home Health Devices
Assisted Living Devices
Patient Monitoring Systems, Diagnostics, and Therapy
Medical Imaging Equipment
Wireless Fitness Devices
Wearable Technology for Healthcare
Expanding Aerospace Sector Underpins Sales Growth
An Overview of Key Aerospace Segments
Commercial Aviation Segment
Air Freight Segment
Growth in Satellite Numbers and Complexity to Benefit Demand
for Semiconductors
Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case
Smart Grid Landscape: An Overview
Evolving Role of AMI & Smart Meters in Smart Grids
Upswing in LED Landscape Encourages Market Expansion
Change in Focus of LED Applications
Trends in SSL Research Bode Well
Rising Emphasis on 3D Printing Widens Market Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 57
