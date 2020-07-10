New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Amyloidosis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05930847/?utm_source=GNW

, 2019; Mayo Clinic, 2020). Amyloid is not normally found in the body, but it can be formed from several different types of protein and interferes with the organs’ normal function. Organs that may be affected by amyloidosis include the heart, kidneys, liver, spleen, nervous system, and digestive tract (Mayo Clinic, 2020).



The signs and symptoms of amyloidosis include dizziness, fluid retention, fatigue, fainting, an enlarged tongue, low blood pressure, and shortness of breath (Mayo Clinic, 2020; Stanford Health Care, 2020). There are different types of amyloidosis, such as immunoglobulin light chain (AL) amyloidosis (referred to as primary amyloidosis), hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTRh/m) (referred to as hereditary or familial amyloidosis), wild-type transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR-wt), AA amyloidosis (referred to as secondary amyloidosis), and localized amyloidosis (National Organization for Rare Disorders, 2020; Stanford Health Care, 2020).



In 2019, the 7MM had 10,575 diagnosed incident cases of AL amyloidosis in men and women combined for all ages.The US accounted for the majority of these cases with 4,386 diagnosed incident cases, while the UK accounted for the fewest cases with 468 cases in 2019.



Epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of AL amyloidosis to 12,265 cases in 2029 in the 7MM at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.60% during the forecast period. Epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of AL amyloidosis to 16,876 cases in 2029 in the 7MM at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.41% during the forecast period. In 2019, there were 75,033 diagnosed prevalent cases of AL amyloidosis in men and women combined, for all ages, in the 7MM. The US accounted for the majority of these cases with 23,350 cases, while Spain accounted for the fewest cases with 5,428 cases in 2019.



Scope

- The Amyloidosis Report provides an overview of the risk factors and the global and historical trends for amyloidosis in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). The report includes diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of AL amyloidosis in these markets from 2019-2029.

- The diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of AL amyloidosis are further segmented by sex and age (all ages), and subtypes (AL cardiomyopathy, AL renal amyloidosis, and AL polyneuropathy).

- The diagnosed prevalent cases of AL amyloidosis are also segmented by Mayo classification stages (stage I, II, III, and IV), and by previous diagnosis of multiple myeloma. The report also includes the diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of ATTRh/m, ATTR-wt, and AA amyloidosis for all ages and both sexes combined. The diagnosed prevalent cases of ATTRh/m are further segmented by those who undergo liver transplantation.

- The amyloidosis epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.



