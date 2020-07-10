New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Foods and Infant Formula Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443582/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Infant Formula, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$53.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the RTE Foods segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.8% share of the global Baby Foods and Infant Formula market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Baby Foods and Infant Formula market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$15.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Dried Foods Segment Corners a 8% Share in 2020
In the global Dried Foods segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 250-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Baby Foods and Infant Formula: Meeting the Taste, Flavor,
Health, and Nutrition Needs of the Most Precious Consumers
Recent Market Activity
Global Pediatric Nutrition: Fast Facts on the Past, Present,
and the Future
Major Trends Impacting the Global Infant Formula and Baby Food
Market
Relaxation of the One Child Policy of China
Falling Prices of Milk
Strengthening Dollar Shrinks Profits for US Companies
More Stringent Monitoring of Infant Formula Market by China
The Zika Virus in Latin American Countries
Strong Emphasis of International Organizations on Breastfeeding
Changing Consumer Preferences
Key Factors Impacting Sales
Generational Influence, Race, and Focus on Nutrition: The Three
Major Determinants of Demand for Baby Foods
Major Factors Influencing Consumer Purchasing Behavior for Baby
Food
Convenient Packaging
Organic Options
Focused Health Benefits
Strict Quality and Production Regulations Continue to Impact
Infant Formula Market
Global Market Outlook
Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Market Dominance to Asian
Super Powers
Global Competitor Market Shares
Baby Foods and Infant Formula Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
Abbott Nutrition (USA)
AMUL (India)
Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. (China)
Balactan Nutrition (Spain)
Beingmate Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Bellamy?s Organic (Australia)
Biostime Inc. (China)
Dana Dairy Group (Switzerland)
Danone SA (France)
Danone Nutricia (France)
Bledina SA (France)
Cow & Gate (UK)
Milupa Nutricia GmbH (Germany)
Nurture Inc. (Happy Family) (USA)
Daqing Dairy Holdings Limited (China)
Feihe International, Inc. (China)
Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand)
H. J. Heinz Company (USA)
Hain Celestial Group (USA)
Ella’s Kitchen (Brands) Limited (UK)
Hero Group (Switzerland)
Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation (USA)
Semper AB (Sweden)
HiPP UK Ltd. (UK)
Hong Kong Wissun Group (China)
Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (USA)
Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)
Gerber Products Company (USA)
Parent’s Choice (USA)
Perrigo Company plc (Ireland)
Plum Organics (USA)
Synlait Milk Ltd. (New Zealand)
Synutra International Inc. (USA)
The a2 Milk Company (Australia)
Wakodo Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Yashili International Holdings Ltd. (China)
Yili Group (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Innovation and
Premiumization Drive Healthy Market Growth
Surging Popularity of Non-GMO and Organic Infant Formulas
Benefit Market Expansion
Emerging Economies to Provide Major Impetus to the Global
Organic Baby Foods Market
Focus on Breastfeeding Alternatives Drive Steady Growth in
Demand for Ready-to-Drink Infant Milk
High Pressure Processing for Baby Food Products for Maximized
Health Benefits
Demand for Colostrum-based Baby Food Products Gain Momentum
Food-borne Allergies Propel Demand for Hypo/Anti-Allergic Baby
Food
Higher Levels of Vitamin K1 and Vitamin K2 in Infant Formula:
Essential Nutrients for Fortifying Childhood Development
Rising Incidence of Coeliac Disease Spurs Demand for Gluten-
Free Infant Foods
Specialized Formula Products Inundate the Market
Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity
Research on the Right Ingredients to Close the Gap between
Formulas and Breast Milk Continues
Probiotics: The Next Big Thing in Infant Formulas?
Commercially Prepared Baby Foods: A Boon for Working Parents
Expanding Consumer Base for Baby Food Market
Adult Style Recipes Find Favor
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending
India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Infant Formula Brands with Innovative Ingredients
Major Infant Formula Brands and their Innovative Ingredients:
Brief Details
Recent Innovative Baby Food Launches
Little Spoon’s Organic Baby Food Using High Pressure Processing
(HPP)
Once Upon a Farm’s Organic Baby Food without Preservatives
Yura Yogurt Packaging
Happy Family Organic Superfoods
HappyFamily Introduces Pouch-Based, Shelf-Stable Food Products
Beech-Nut Introduces New Baby Foods in Transparent Glass Honey
-Pot Jars
Gerber Introduced New Soft Foods to Promote Chewing in Babies
Plum Organics Introduces One-Serve Pasta Package
Innovations in Baby Food Ranges from Novel Baby Formulas to
Digitized Infant Accessories
Recent Innovations in Organic Baby Formulas
Grow Well Organic Infant Formula from Plum Organics
Baby’s Only Organic LactoRelief Formula
Baby’s Only Organic Formula with DHA and ARA
Happy Tot’s Grow & Shine Organic Toddler Milk
Earth’s Best Organic Infant Formula
Vermont Organics Infant Formula
Select Innovative Organic Baby Cereals
Earth’s Best Organic Whole Grain Multi-Grain Cereal
Happy Baby’s Organic Puffs
Plum Organics’ Hello Morning Oatmeal
Organic Single Grain Oatmeal Baby Cereal from Gerber
Happy Baby’s Organic Probiotic Baby Cereal
Infant Formula Containing 2’-FL Enhances Inflammatory Cytokines
Danone-Nutricia Supports Use of Fortified Toddler Milk for
Enhanced Vitamin D and Iron Status
Bimuno® Displays Similar Digestive System Related Functionality
as HMOS
Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) for Developing Innovative
Baby Food Solutions
N-Acetyl-D-Neuramicin Acid Contain More Sialic Acid to
Replicate Breast Milk
ARA and DHA Enriched Baby Food
Lactalbumin, Lactoferrin, Casein Glycomacropeptide and
ucleotides: High Value Ingredients
Importance of Lipid Sciences in Brain and Vision Development in
Infants
High-beta-palmitate Oils
Human Lipid Fat Analogue
Complex Lipid Matrices
Select Clinical Studies Assessing the Benefits of Lipidsin
Infant Formula (2013)
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 106
