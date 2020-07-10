New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Steel Wire Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443585/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Carbon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.4% CAGR to reach US$22.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Stainless segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.9% share of the global Steel Wire market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Steel Wire market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Alloy Segment Corners a 7% Share in 2020

In the global Alloy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 310-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ansteel Group Corporation Limited

ArcelorMittal S.A

Bridon International Ltd.

China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

Davis Wire Corporation

Gerdau S.A.

HBIS Group

Heico Wire Group

Insteel Industries, Inc.

JFE Steel Corporation

Jiangsu Shagang Group

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Leggett & Platt® Inc.

National Standard

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

NV Bekaert SA

POSCO

Shougang Corporation

Tata Steel Group

thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG

Tree Island Industries Ltd.

Usha Martin Limited







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Steel Wire Market - A Prelude

Steel Industry - Are the Worst Times Over?

Recent Market Activity

Steel Market Witnesses Uptick in Demand and Prices

Overcapacity & Inventory Levels - A Review

China Holds the Key

Chinese Steel Consumption to Slow Down -India Could Fill the

Gap with Growing Appetite for the Metal

Global Demand for Steel to Slowdown in 2018 due to Chinese

Curbs on Excess Capacity

China Announces Plans to Cap Steel Production

Global Competitor Market Shares

Steel Wire Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018 & 2029

Impact of US Steel Tariffs - A Brief Review

US Import Tariffs on Steel to hurt South Korea and EU Countries

the Most

Steel Industry - A Statistical Overview

Construction Industry: A Major End-Use Market

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ansteel Group Corporation Limited (China)

ArcelorMittal S.A (Luxembourg)

China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited (China)

Bridon International Ltd. (UK)

Gerdau S.A. (Brazil)

HBIS Group (China)

Heico Wire Group (USA)

Davis Wire Corporation (USA)

National Standard (USA)

Insteel Industries, Inc. (USA)

JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

Jiangsu Shagang Group (China)

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan)

Leggett & Platt® Incorporated (USA)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

NV Bekaert SA (Belgium)

POSCO (South Korea)

Shougang Corporation (China)

Tata Steel Group (India)

Tree Island Industries Ltd. (Canada)

thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG (Germany)

Usha Martin Limited (India)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Globalization & Rationalization - A Surviving Strategy

Outlook for the Steel Industry

Emerging Economies to Considerably Impel Global Steel Demand

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Steel Industry Fortunes Intrinsically Tied toConstruction

Industry Dynamics

Increase in Automotive Production to Boost Market Prospects for

Steel Wire

Oil & Gas Sector - Dynamic as Ever

Excess Production Results in Low Oil Prices

Steadily Increasing Prices Result in Higher Rig Counts in 2017

& 2018

Transition in Wafer Fabrication Technology to Add to the Growth

in Steel Wire Market

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Growth Opportunities in

the Market

Cost Efficient Manufacturing in Focus

High-Quality Steel Wire Rods in Demand for Production of Steel

Wires



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 169

