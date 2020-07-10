New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Steel Wire Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443585/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Carbon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.4% CAGR to reach US$22.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Stainless segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.9% share of the global Steel Wire market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Steel Wire market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Alloy Segment Corners a 7% Share in 2020
In the global Alloy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 310-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Steel Wire Market - A Prelude
Steel Industry - Are the Worst Times Over?
Recent Market Activity
Steel Market Witnesses Uptick in Demand and Prices
Overcapacity & Inventory Levels - A Review
China Holds the Key
Chinese Steel Consumption to Slow Down -India Could Fill the
Gap with Growing Appetite for the Metal
Global Demand for Steel to Slowdown in 2018 due to Chinese
Curbs on Excess Capacity
China Announces Plans to Cap Steel Production
Global Competitor Market Shares
Steel Wire Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2029
Impact of US Steel Tariffs - A Brief Review
US Import Tariffs on Steel to hurt South Korea and EU Countries
the Most
Steel Industry - A Statistical Overview
Construction Industry: A Major End-Use Market
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ansteel Group Corporation Limited (China)
ArcelorMittal S.A (Luxembourg)
China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited (China)
Bridon International Ltd. (UK)
Gerdau S.A. (Brazil)
HBIS Group (China)
Heico Wire Group (USA)
Davis Wire Corporation (USA)
National Standard (USA)
Insteel Industries, Inc. (USA)
JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)
Jiangsu Shagang Group (China)
Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan)
Leggett & Platt® Incorporated (USA)
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)
NV Bekaert SA (Belgium)
POSCO (South Korea)
Shougang Corporation (China)
Tata Steel Group (India)
Tree Island Industries Ltd. (Canada)
thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG (Germany)
Usha Martin Limited (India)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Globalization & Rationalization - A Surviving Strategy
Outlook for the Steel Industry
Emerging Economies to Considerably Impel Global Steel Demand
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Steel Industry Fortunes Intrinsically Tied toConstruction
Industry Dynamics
Increase in Automotive Production to Boost Market Prospects for
Steel Wire
Oil & Gas Sector - Dynamic as Ever
Excess Production Results in Low Oil Prices
Steadily Increasing Prices Result in Higher Rig Counts in 2017
& 2018
Transition in Wafer Fabrication Technology to Add to the Growth
in Steel Wire Market
Developing Countries Continue to Drive Growth Opportunities in
the Market
Cost Efficient Manufacturing in Focus
High-Quality Steel Wire Rods in Demand for Production of Steel
Wires
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Steel Wire Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Steel Wire Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Steel Wire Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Carbon (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Carbon (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Carbon (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Stainless (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Stainless (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Stainless (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Alloy (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Alloy (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Alloy (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Steel Wire Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Steel Wire Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Steel Wire Market in the United States by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Steel Wire Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Steel Wire Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Steel Wire Historic Market Review by Product
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 18: Steel Wire Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Steel Wire: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Steel Wire Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Steel Wire Market Share Analysis by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Steel Wire Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Steel Wire Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Steel Wire Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Steel Wire Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
(in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Steel Wire Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Steel Wire Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Steel Wire Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Steel Wire Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 29: Steel Wire Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Steel Wire Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Steel Wire Market in France by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: French Steel Wire Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Steel Wire Market Share Analysis by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Steel Wire Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Steel Wire Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Steel Wire Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Steel Wire Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Steel Wire Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Steel Wire Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Steel Wire: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Steel Wire Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Steel Wire Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Steel Wire Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Steel Wire Historic Market Review by Product
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Steel Wire Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Steel Wire Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Steel Wire Market in Russia by Product Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Steel Wire Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Steel Wire Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 50: Steel Wire Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Steel Wire Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Steel Wire Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Steel Wire Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Steel Wire Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Steel Wire Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Steel Wire Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Steel Wire Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Steel Wire Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Steel Wire Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Steel Wire Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Steel Wire Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Steel Wire Historic Market Review by Product
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: Steel Wire Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Steel Wire Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Steel Wire Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Steel Wire Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Steel Wire: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Steel Wire Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Steel Wire Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Steel Wire Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 71: Steel Wire Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Steel Wire Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Steel Wire Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Steel Wire Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Steel Wire Marketby Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Steel Wire Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 77: Steel Wire Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Steel Wire Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Steel Wire Market in Brazil by Product Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Steel Wire Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Steel Wire Market Share Analysis by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Steel Wire Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Steel Wire Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Steel Wire Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Steel Wire Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Steel Wire Market in Rest of Latin America by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Steel Wire Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Steel Wire Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Steel Wire Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Steel Wire Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Steel Wire Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Steel Wire Historic Marketby Product
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Steel Wire Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Segment for 2012,2020, and
2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Steel Wire: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Steel Wire Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Steel Wire Market Share Analysis by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Steel Wire Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 98: Steel Wire Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Steel Wire Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Steel Wire Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Steel Wire Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Steel Wire Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Steel Wire Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Steel Wire Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Steel Wire Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Steel Wire Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Steel Wire Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Steel Wire Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Steel Wire Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Steel Wire Market in Africa by Product Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Steel Wire Market Share Breakdown by Product
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 169
