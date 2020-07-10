New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cooling Towers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443587/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Heavy Industrial & Utility, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.1% CAGR to reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Air Conditioning/HVAC segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27% share of the global Cooling Towers market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Cooling Towers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$992.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$992.5 Million by the year 2027.
Chemicals & Petrochemicals Segment Corners a 19.7% Share in 2020
In the global Chemicals & Petrochemicals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$597.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$664.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$673.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 213-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443587/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Popular Type of Heat Exchanger, Cooling Towers Play a Key
Role in Industrial Process Heat Management
Recent Market Activity
With Global GDP Now Plateauing, It is a MixedBag of
Opportunities & Challengesfor the Cooling Towers Market
Global PMI Weakens Through the 12-Months of 2018, Triggering
Concerns Over the Health of the Manufacturing Industry in 2019
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cooling Towers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Baltimore Aircoil Company (USA)
BERG Chilling Systems, Inc. (Canada)
Bell Cooling Towers (India)
Brentwood Industries, Inc. (USA)
B&W SPIG (Italy)
Composite Cooling Solutions (USA)
Cooling Tower Depot, Inc. (USA)
Cooling Tower Systems, Inc. (USA)
Delta Cooling Towers, Inc. (USA)
Enexio (Germany)
ENGIE Refrigeration GmbH (Germany)
Evapco, Inc. (USA)
Evaptech, Inc. (USA)
HAMON SA (Belgium)
Ilmed Impianti Srl (Italy)
International Cooling Tower, Inc. (USA)
Kelvion Holding GmbH (Germany)
Liang Chi Industry (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Mesan Cooling Tower Ltd. (Hong Kong)
Paharpur Cooling Towers Limited (India)
REYMSA COOLING TOWERS, INC. (USA)
Ryowo Holding Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong)
SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Star Cooling Towers (USA)
Superchill Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Thermal Care, Inc (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges
Artificial Intelligence & Electronification of Controls Make a
Disruptive Impact on Cooling Tower Performance Monitoring &
Operation
As Hidden Profit Centers, Energy Efficient Cooling Towers Grow
in Prominence
Medley of Factors Dole Out Challenges & Opportunities in Equal
Measure for Cooling Towers in the Global Oil Refining Market
Recovery in Construction Activity Spurs Demand for Rooftop
Packaged HVAC Cooling Towers
Focus on Renewable Energy: A Double Win for Cooling Towers in
the Energy Sector
Rising Global Energy Needs Drives Stable Growth of Cooling
Towers in the Power Generation/Utilities Sector
As the Icon of Thermal Energy Generation,Large Cooling Towers
Will Continue to Find Attractive Opportunities in Coal Fired
Power Plants
Focus on Renewable Energy: A Double Winfor Cooling Towers in
the Energy Sector
Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in
the Cooling Towers Market
Uncertainties Resurface After Two Years of Recovery in the
Mining Industry, Throwing MineCooling Towers Back Into Stress
As Deep Mines Begin to Invade the Earth?s Forbidden Zone,
Efficient Mine Cooling Towers Will Grow in Prominence Over the
Long-Term Period
Evaporative Credits Offered by Utilities Strengthens the
Business Case for the Use of Cooling Towers
Healthy Outlook for the World Chemical Industry Extends a
Fillip to Cooling Towers Demand
Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Cooling
Towers in the FoodProcessing Sector
Stringent Environmental Norms & Worsening Water Shortages Drive
Demand for Closed Circuit Dry Cooling Towers
Hybrid Cooling Towers Rise in Importance & Commercial Value
Technology Innovations Remain Critical to Growth
Next-generation Factory Assembled Cooling Towers to Positively
Impact Bottom Line of HVAC and Industrial Processes
Advancements in Plume Abatement Technologiesand Drift
Eliminators to Address EnvironmentalConcerns
New Design and Material Innovations IncreaseCooling Efficiency
Electric Pulse Technology, an Alternative to WaterTreatment
Chemicals in Cooling Towers
A Review of Innovations in Construction Materialsfor Cooling
Towers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cooling Towers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Cooling Towers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Cooling Towers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Heavy Industrial & Utility (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 5: Heavy Industrial & Utility (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Heavy Industrial & Utility (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Air Conditioning/HVAC (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Air Conditioning/HVAC (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Air Conditioning/HVAC (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cooling Towers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Cooling Towers Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Cooling Towers Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 18: Cooling Towers Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Cooling Towers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Cooling Towers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 21: Canadian Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cooling
Towers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Japanese Cooling Towers Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 24: Cooling Towers Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Cooling Towers in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Cooling Towers Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Cooling Towers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cooling Towers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Cooling Towers Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Cooling Towers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Cooling Towers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Cooling Towers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 32: Cooling Towers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Cooling Towers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 35: French Cooling Towers Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Cooling Towers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Cooling Towers Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Cooling Towers Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Cooling Towers in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Cooling Towers Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Cooling Towers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cooling Towers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: United Kingdom Cooling Towers Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Cooling Towers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Cooling Towers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Cooling Towers Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 48: Spanish Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Cooling Towers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Cooling Towers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 51: Cooling Towers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Cooling Towers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Cooling Towers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Cooling Towers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Cooling Towers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Cooling Towers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Cooling Towers Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Cooling Towers Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Cooling Towers Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Cooling Towers Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Cooling Towers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Cooling Towers Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 66: Indian Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Cooling Towers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Cooling Towers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Cooling Towers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Cooling Towers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cooling Towers Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Cooling Towers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Cooling Towers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 74: Cooling Towers Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Cooling Towers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Demand for Cooling Towers in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Cooling Towers Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Cooling Towers Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Cooling Towers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Cooling Towers Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Cooling Towers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Cooling Towers Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Cooling Towers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Cooling Towers Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Cooling Towers Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Cooling Towers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Cooling Towers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Cooling Towers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Cooling Towers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Cooling Towers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Cooling Towers Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Cooling Towers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Cooling Towers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cooling
Towers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Iranian Cooling Towers Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Cooling Towers Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Cooling Towers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Cooling Towers Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Cooling Towers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cooling Towers in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Cooling Towers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Cooling Towers Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Cooling Towers Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Cooling Towers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Cooling Towers Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Cooling Towers Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Cooling Towers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Cooling Towers Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Cooling Towers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Cooling Towers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 114: Cooling Towers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 69
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443587/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: