Global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today the appointment of Rajeev Joisar as Managing Director for India. In this significant leadership role, Rajeev Joisar will be responsible for the end-to-end mandate of business development and sales through to project execution and services, with customer satisfaction and business growth as priorities.



“For almost two decades, Rajeev Joisar has been a trusted leader and proven business partner for Bombardier and our customers in India, and he is a great addition to our senior team,” said Andrew DeLeone, President of the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India region at Bombardier Transportation. “As the Managing Director for India, Rajeev will nurture and further develop our valuable customer relationships, while growing a sustainable business in India,” he added.

Rajeev Joisar has held various roles with increasing responsibility during his career at Bombardier, and he brings vast experience in managing complex multi-site cross-divisional projects. He has also had management positions in operations, strategic sales, project management and bid management. Most recently, his direction and leadership helped the India team to win two major new contracts with the combined value of more than half-a-billion euro. The first was signed in May 2020 for the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System, which includes 210 commuter and intracity cars, and the second was signed in the first week of July 2020 for the Agra-Kanpur Metro Project, which includes both rolling stock and signalling.

This appointment brings Bombardier a fresh opportunity to strengthen its business relationships with customers and industry partners across India. Rajeev Joisar has in-depth knowledge of the rail transportation business, coupled with strong leadership skills, commercial acumen and project management expertise. Together with his team, he will focus on developing innovative mobility solutions that delight customers and meet India’s growing need for sustainable transportation.

Rajeev Joisar holds a bachelor’s degree and is a certified engineer with specialization in Electronics and Communications from a recognized university in Vadodara, India.

With around 1,500 employees, Bombardier Transportation in India operates a railway vehicle manufacturing site and bogie assembly hall in Savli, near Vadodara, Gujarat. The company also has a propulsion system manufacturing facility in Maneja and a Train Control and Management System (TCMS) centre at Atladara in Vadodara, as well as a Rail Control Solutions centre for project delivery and product engineering. There is an Information Services India hub in Gurugram, Delhi NCR and an Engineering Centre in Hyderabad.

Bombardier is a long standing partner of Indian Railways, supplying propulsion equipment for their locomotives and electric multiple units. It also exports rail equipment from India for rolling stock projects all over the world. Bombardier helps to move around five million people daily in the cities of Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata and its propulsion systems equip locomotives that travel around 300,000 track kilometres daily on Indian Railways’ network.

