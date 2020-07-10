Daix (France), July 10, 2020 – INVENTIVA S.A. (Euronext Paris: IVA) (“Inventiva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), mucopolysaccharidoses (“MPS”) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, announced today that trading of its ordinary shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (“Euronext Paris”) will be temporarily halted, at the Company’s request, from the opening of the market at 9:00 AM CET. This trading halt takes place in the context of the initial public offering of the Company on the Nasdaq Global Market, in order to allow for the confirmation of allocations to investors and for the commencement of trading of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) on the Nasdaq Global Market.



This suspension will be effective until a new communication is released by the Company. Trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris is expected to resume today, July 10, 2020, at approximately 3:30 pm (CET), which is the earliest time ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market (09:30 am (EST)) under the ticker symbol “IVA”.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates, as well as a deep pipeline of earlier stage programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. Inventiva recently announced positive topline data from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with NASH.

Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical stage asset, for the treatment of patients with subtypes of MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. A Phase I/II clinical trial in children with MPS VI is currently under preparation following the release of positive results of the Phase IIa clinical trial in adult MPS VI patients at the end of 2019.

In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program. Furthermore, the Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases. AbbVie has started the clinical development of ABBV‑157, a drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva. This collaboration enables Inventiva to receive milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from the collaboration.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 70 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, as well as in clinical development. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly‑owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

(Euronext: IVA – ISIN: FR0013233012).

Important Notice

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the proposed trading halt. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements.

Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in the Company in any country. This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall supersede.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of ordinary shares or ADSs in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The distribution of this document may, in certain jurisdiction, be restricted by local legislations. Persons who comes into possession of this document are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such potential local restrictions.

A French listing prospectus comprising (i) the 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on June 19, 2020 (document d’enregistrement universel 2019) under number D. 20-0551, as completed by an amendment to such Universal Registration Document, which will be filed with the AMF on July 10, 2020, and (ii) a Securities Note (Note d’opération), including a summary of the prospectus, will be submitted to the approval by the AMF and will be published on the AMF’s website at www.amf-france.org. Following the filing of the amendment to the universal registration document with the AMF, copies of Company’s 2019 Universal Registration Document, as amended, will be available free of charge at the Company’s head office located at 50 rue de Dijon, 21121 Daix, France.

European Economic Area

In relation to each Member State of the European Economic Area (each, a ‘‘Member State’’) no offer to the public of ordinary shares and ADSs may be made in that Member State other than:

to any legal entity which is a ‘‘qualified investor’’ as defined in the Prospectus Regulation;

to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons (other than a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation), subject to obtaining the prior consent of the representatives of the Underwriters for any such offer; or

in any other circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation, provided that no such offer of ordinary shares and ADSs shall require us or any Underwriter to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation and each person who initially acquires any shares or to whom any offer is made will be deemed to have represented, acknowledged and agreed to and with each of the Underwriters and the Company that it is a ‘‘qualified investor’’ as defined in the Prospectus Regulation.

For the purposes of this provision, the expression an ‘‘offer to the public’’ in relation to any ordinary shares and ADSs in any Member State means the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and any ordinary shares and ADSs to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase any ordinary shares and ADSs, and the expression ‘‘Prospectus Regulation’’ means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended).

France

The ADSs and the ordinary shares have not been and will not be offered or sold to the public in the Republic of France, and no offering of this prospectus or any marketing materials relating to the ADSs and the ordinary shares may be made available or distributed in any way that would constitute, directly or indirectly, an offer to the public in the Republic of France (except for public offerings defined in Article L.411-2 1° of the French Code monétaire et financier).

The ordinary shares in the form of ADSs may only be offered or sold in France pursuant to article L. 411-1 of the French Code monétaire et financier to qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés) (as such term is defined in Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) n° 2017/1129 dated 14 June 2017, as amended) acting for their own account, and in accordance with articles L. 411-1, L. 411-2 and D. 411-2 to D.411-4, D.744-1 and D. 754-1 and D. 764-1 of the French Code monétaire et financier.

This announcement is not an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

Contacts

Inventiva

Frédéric Cren

Chairman & CEO

info@inventivapharma.com

+33 3 80 44 75 00



Brunswick Group

Yannick Tetzlaff /

Tristan Roquet Montegon /

Aude Lepreux

Media relations

inventiva@brunswickgroup.com

+33 1 53 96 83 83

Westwicke, an ICR Company

Patricia L. Bank

Investor relations

patti.bank@westwicke.com

+1 415 513-1284





