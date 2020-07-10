The Annual General Meeting of Nordic Fibreboard AS (registry code: 11421437, address: Suur-Jõe 48, Pärnu 80042, hereinafter the Company) will be held on the 10 th of August 2020 at 9 AM at Suur-Jõe 48, Pärnu.

The agenda of the General Meeting with the proposals of the Supervisory Board:

1. Approval of the Annual Report 2019

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To approve the Annual Report of the Company for 2019, which exposes the consolidated balance sheet value of 9 045 035 euros as at 31.12.2019 and the net loss of the financial year of 1 398 130 euros.

2. 2019 Loss allocation proposal

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To transfer the consolidated net loss in the amount of 1 398 130 euros to the loss of previous periods.

3. Appointment and remuneration principles of auditor for the financial year 2020

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (registry code: 10142876, address: Pärnu mnt 15, 10141 Tallinn) as the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2020. Public accounting services will be paid for in accordance with the contract to be drawn up with the auditor.

The documents of Annual Report of Nordic Fibreboard AS, the proposal for profit allocation and auditor’s report to the Annual Report 2019 will be available at the office of the Company at Rääma 31, Pärnu, starting from 10.07.2020, and on Company’s web site https://group.nordicfibreboard.com/en/investor/general-meetings

Information on the procedure for exercising the rights specified in the Commercial Code § 287, § 293 (2) and (21) and § 293'1 (4) is published on the website of the Company www.skano.com.

As of the date of publishing of the announcement, the share capital of Nordic Fibreboard AS is 2,699,436.60 euros. The company has 4,499,061 shares and each share gives one vote.

The date of closing the list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting will be 04.08.2020, at the end of the working day of the settlement system.

Registration of the participants in the meeting will begin at 9:45.

To register yourself as a participant in the general meeting, please present:

A shareholder who is a sole proprietor – an identity document

A representative of a shareholder who is a sole proprietor – an identity document and a written authorization document

A representative of a shareholder who is a legal person – valid certified copy of the registry card (for legal persons in Estonia, certified no earlier than 7 days ago), which entitles the person to represent the shareholder, and an identity document of the representative, or an authorization document prepared as required and an identity document of the representative. We request prior legalization or apostille certification of documents of a legal person registered in a foreign country unless stated otherwise in the international agreement. Nordic Fibreboard AS may register a shareholder who is a legal person of a foreign country as a participant in the general meeting also in case all required data on the legal person and the representative are included in the notarized authorization document issued to the representative in a foreign country and the authorization document is acceptable in Estonia.

If a shareholder has deposited his/her shares on a nominee account, a respective certificate issued by the account administrator shall be submitted, certifying the right of ownership of the shares as of 04.08.2020

Please present your passport or identity card as an identification document.

A shareholder may notify the Company of the appointment of a representative or withdrawal of authorization by a representative by submitting respective information to the Management Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS (in a digitally signed format which can be reproduced in writing on the following e-mail address: torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com, or in writing by post: Nordic Fibreboard AS, Suur-Jõe 48, Pärnu, Estonia) no later than on 04.08.2020 (inclusive).

All relevant Questions can be sent prior to the Annual General meeting at group@nordicfibreboard.com

For the appointment of a representative or withdrawal of authorization by a representative, a shareholder may use the forms available on the website of Nordic Fibreboard AS www.nordicfibreboard.com

Torfinn Losvik

CEO & Chairman of the Management Board

Phone: + 372 56 99 09 88

E-mail: torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com